TKSS: Comedian advises Ponniyin Selvan star Vikram to use Twitter carefully, says 'it's very risky after whiskey'

The lead star cast of the Tamil epic period action film Ponniyin Selvan: I or Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 including Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, and Sobhita Dhulipala, will be seen as the special guests on the next episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show, hosted by comedian and actor Kapil Sharma.

The makers have released the promo and it looks like a fun-filled episode with Kapil cracking his jokes and the actors having a great laugh. Sharing the clip on its social media handles, Sony TV wrote, "Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, Sony par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein mega star #ChiyaanVikram aane wale hain apni #PS1 ki team lekar!".

In the teaser, the Zwigato actor is seen asking his usual question to Vikram, "Did you ever think that one day you will get an opportunity to go to The Kapil Sharma Show?", to which the Cobra actor too gives a witty reply saying, "I never thought. In my 8th standard, around 1976 or something, you were not born, right? That time it was already written. Kapil Sharma show, I need to be there."

The National Award-winning actor joined Twitter last month and the comedian had something to advise him on how to use the micro-blogging platform carefully as he stated, "I have to tell you one thing about Twitter. Twitter is very risky, after little bit of whisky. It’s my personal experience", leaving all others in splits.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, director Mani Ratnam, and music composer A. R. Rahman, who have also been a constant part of the film promotions in multiple cities, chose to give a miss to The Kapil Sharma Show, which has now returned after a small break with new cast members.



Talking about the upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan is slated to release in cinemas on September 30 and will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha at the box office. The latter is the official remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.