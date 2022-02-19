'Titliaan' singer Afsana Khan-Saajz wedding: Rakhi Sawant- Himanshi Khurana attend mehendi ceremony

The very famous Punjabi singer Afsana Khan, who also participated in ‘Bigg Boss 15’, is all set to tie the know with her boyfriend Saajz. Wedding festivities have already started, therefore, the singer has been sharing her mehendi and haldi pictures on social media.

‘Titiliaan’ singer Afsana Khan on Saturday dropped pictures from her mehendi in which she can be seen enjoying with Rakhi Sawant and Himanshi Khurana. She can be seen wearing a green and golden lehenga teamed up with a red duppata. Saajz was also wearing a similar outfit.

The event was also attended by Rakhi Sawant, who was wearing a yellow lehenga, and Himanshi Khurrana, who was wearing a green suit. In some of the videos, Rakhi was also seen grooving with Afsana.

See pics:

Shefali Bagga, Devoleena, Umar Riaz have also congratulated the singer in the comment box.

Earlier, she had shared her haldi pics on Instagram in which she was seen wearing a yellow outfit. Take a look:

For the unversed, Afsana had earlier accused her friend Rajiv of improperly touching her and also entering the washroom while she was inside, in a shocking turn of events in the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house. Afsana grew enraged and yelled at the top of her lungs, threatening to bring a lawsuit against him.

When Jai Bhanushali and Umar Riaz tried to console her, she grabbed a knife and declared that she was going to die. The show was put on high alert as a result of this, and Jai exemplified what happened. Afsana was called to the confession room by Bigg Boss a few minutes later, and she was asked to leave the house immediately along with the doctor who had come to her aid.

On the work front, she had sung5 famous songs including ‘Titiaan’, ‘Jodaa’, Teri Akheeyan’ and many more.