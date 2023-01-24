Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earn netizens' wrath for 'bullying' Shalin Bhanot: 'Agar ladki eve teasing...'

Shalin Bhanot's breakdown on national television touched the audience, and netizens are miffed with Tina Datta, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earn netizens' wrath for 'bullying' Shalin Bhanot: 'Agar ladki eve teasing...'
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta

Shalin Bhanot has become a laughing stock for Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 16, both girls mock and imitate Bhanot. After Soundarya's exit, Shalin feels lonely. Other housemates, including Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Sumbul Touqeer, look disinterested in hanging out with him. 

Shalin tries to fit into the conversation with Shiv and Archana, but the latter mocks and argues with him, and this broke him further. Shalin confronts Nimrit and states that he doesn't want to insult Tina any more. "They're out to make me appear awful. I ignored it numerous times. I am not a failure. I'm pleading with her not to provoke me. I have stories to tell, and you are a girl. I can't damage a girl's life, she has to marry outside. He stated that all the claims made by Tina, about him pre-planning the game are false. Shalin even told Shiv that if a man does the same thing, it would be called eve-teasing, but if a woman does it, it is normal. 

Shalin's plight has touched the audience. Apart from the actor's fans, even other netizens have called out the harassment of Tina and Priyanka. Bigg Boss Tak wrote about it, "What Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta are doing with Shalin Bhanot. Its called bullying. Especially Priyanka." A user wrote, "Shalin ne khud bola hai " agar ladki eve teasing kare toh sahi , aur agar ladka karte toh galat" . Even when stan was passing by in Bath towel paltan was passing comments. Nw change the sinario a grl is passing by in towel n 3guys pass such comments." Another user wrote, "Pehli barr shalin real laga ....and saccchi boht taras aya...shiv ko kitna ghatiya aur kitna kuch bola he..but still he is with him..even jab bhi kisiko emotional support ki jarurat hoti he vha shiv hmesha rehta he." 

Here are some of the reactions

With the top 8 contestants, Bigg Boss 16 will come to an end with its grand finale on February 12

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Take cues from Suhana Khan to ace wedding season in style
In Pics: Saraswatichandra star Shiny Doshi sets internet on fire with her sexy photos
Pathaan star Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World Cup trophy with former Spanish player Iker Casillas
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door to break cover at Auto Expo 2023 this week, check details
In pics: Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya tie the knot in dreamy ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WATCH: Unruly passenger harasses cabin crew on SpiceJet flight at Delhi Airport, deboarded
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.