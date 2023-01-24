Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earn netizens' wrath for 'bullying' Shalin Bhanot: 'Agar ladki eve teasing...'

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta

Shalin Bhanot has become a laughing stock for Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 16, both girls mock and imitate Bhanot. After Soundarya's exit, Shalin feels lonely. Other housemates, including Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Sumbul Touqeer, look disinterested in hanging out with him.

Shalin tries to fit into the conversation with Shiv and Archana, but the latter mocks and argues with him, and this broke him further. Shalin confronts Nimrit and states that he doesn't want to insult Tina any more. "They're out to make me appear awful. I ignored it numerous times. I am not a failure. I'm pleading with her not to provoke me. I have stories to tell, and you are a girl. I can't damage a girl's life, she has to marry outside. He stated that all the claims made by Tina, about him pre-planning the game are false. Shalin even told Shiv that if a man does the same thing, it would be called eve-teasing, but if a woman does it, it is normal.

Shalin's plight has touched the audience. Apart from the actor's fans, even other netizens have called out the harassment of Tina and Priyanka. Bigg Boss Tak wrote about it, "What Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta are doing with Shalin Bhanot. Its called bullying. Especially Priyanka." A user wrote, "Shalin ne khud bola hai " agar ladki eve teasing kare toh sahi , aur agar ladka karte toh galat" . Even when stan was passing by in Bath towel paltan was passing comments. Nw change the sinario a grl is passing by in towel n 3guys pass such comments." Another user wrote, "Pehli barr shalin real laga ....and saccchi boht taras aya...shiv ko kitna ghatiya aur kitna kuch bola he..but still he is with him..even jab bhi kisiko emotional support ki jarurat hoti he vha shiv hmesha rehta he."

Here are some of the reactions

Exactly.. It's bullying... Priyanka has become the Next Sajid khan — ShivThakare ki Sena (@Shiv_Ki_Sena2) January 23, 2023

What Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta are doing with Shalin Bhanot. Its called bullying. Especially Priyanka — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 23, 2023

It's so unfortunate that her fans are endorsing it. He isn't even replying. Teeno milke chade hai uspe. He's even crying and consulting a psychiatrist. Ye banegi winner? Esi. Itti inhumane! — Sonal (@Sonal00342814) January 23, 2023

Exactly yr, ghar beithi audiences ro padi hogi shalin ko dekh kar..aur tv audience's like karti h shalin ko aur uska example family week h jisme sabhi family aake usko pyar de rhi thi

Priyanka n Tina dosti deserve hi nhi karti#ShalinBhanot #Shalin #BiggBoss16 #ShalinKiSena January 23, 2023

Shalin ne khud bola hai " agar ladki eve teasing kare toh sahi , aur agar ladka kare toh galat" . Even when stan was passing by in Bath towel paltan was passing comments. Nw change the sinario a grl is passing by in towel n 3guys pass such comments. Twitter pe tehelka hota — Hana (@Hana04695776) January 23, 2023

With the top 8 contestants, Bigg Boss 16 will come to an end with its grand finale on February 12