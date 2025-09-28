‘Tight slap on Amaal Mallik’s face’: Gauahar Khan lashes out, leaves singer red-faced on Bigg Boss 19, fans react

Instead of showering Awez with comfort, Gauahar reminded him that staying quiet was hurting his game. She told him clearly that if he doesn’t defend himself, nobody else will.

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 19 turned intense when Gauahar Khan entered the house. Known for speaking her mind, she came not only to support her brother-in-law Awez Khan but also to give both him and Amaal Mallik a sharp reality check.

Instead of showering Awez with comfort, Gauahar reminded him that staying quiet was hurting his game. She told him clearly that if he doesn’t defend himself, nobody else will. According to her, silence in the Bigg Boss house is seen as weakness, and this was not the Awez people knew outside, fiery, competitive, and outspoken.

Shifting focus to Amaal Mallik, Gauahar didn’t mince her words. She slammed him for being “two-faced,” pointing out how he often mocked others behind their backs and later brushed it off as a joke. She also brought up his controversial statements, including his claims about giving Awez 20 lakhs worth of business and calling most of Awez’s 30 million followers “fake.” Gauahar’s strong retort left no room for excuses — if Awez’s followers were fake, then why would Amaal invest so much in him?

Her fearless remarks instantly went viral outside the house. Viewers hailed Gauahar’s stand as bold and fair, calling her words a “tight slap” to Amaal. Many praised the way she encouraged Awez to find his voice while exposing Amaal’s contradictory behavior.

With her balanced but tough advice, Gauahar once again proved why she remains one of the most respected winners in the history of Bigg Boss.