Thursday Throwback: When 'TMKOC' fame Munmun Dutta sizzled in an item song - WATCH

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji is one of the most loved characters in the sitcom show running since 2008 on Indian television. She remains active on social media and keeps sharing her hot and sexy videos and pictures on her Instagram handle.

However, Munmun has created waves on social media now as an old item song featuring her has gone viral on internet. Wearing a red dress, the actress is seen burning the dance floor. Her sensuous dance moves are seen in the item song titled 'Aadali Naatho Ee Poota' from a South Indian film 'Student' in 2013.

Meanwhile, on the work-front, Munmun was seen in the reality television show 'Bigg Boss 15' this week. She came along with other popular television stars - Vishal Singh, Surbhi Chandna and Akanksha Puri. They stayed in the 'Fake House' for two days and challenged contestants in the 'Ticket To Finale Week' tasks.

Munmun even shared her experience of staying inside the house on her Instagram handle. She posted her pictures and wrote, "Had super fun shooting in Bigg Boss house for those brief moments that too on the first day of this new year ! New crew , new environment, new energy … hectic yet fun ! @colorstv Looking forward to more experiences in this year".

Before gaining fame from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', the actress also appeared in a couple of movies in brief roles. She made her film debut in 2005 by appearing in a cameo in a dark comedy 'Mumbai Xpress' that starred Kamal Haasan and Manisha Koirala in lead roles. She had made her acting debut in Zee TV's serial 'Hum Sab Baraati' in 2004.