Thugesh opens up on TV vs YouTuber debate on Bigg Boss, wants this finalist to win season 17 | Exclusive

Mahesh Keshwala aka Thugesh reveals who he thinks will win Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 17.

Mahesh Keshwala, popularly known as Thugesh is a popular content creator who entertains the audience with his roast videos. He enjoys a huge fan following on YouTube and his channel is one of the most-viewed in its space.

In a exclusive conversation with DNA, Thugesh talked about how TV industry is not able to accept the love YouTubers get on Bigg Boss and revealed who he wants to see as a winner this season. Thugesh revealed he is supporting Munawar Faruqui and wants him to win and said, “Mujhe laagta hai Munawar Jeetega iss saal (I think Munawar will win this season). I don’t know anyone else other than Munawar in the house so I’ll only support him. He was also supposed to come on The Thugesh show but then he had to go to Bigg Boss. So I am supporting him.”

He further reacted to YouTubers participating in television reality show, Bigg Boss and opened up on TV vs YouTuber debate on the show and said, “I feel great. I think the bubble of television industry is bursting. Many people are not able to accept that why are people loving him (YouTuber) so much? Television actors are also very hardworking but they also have to accept and adapt to the changes."

He further added, “Today its YouTubers, but tomorrow it something else will boom. So you have to accept it, you can’t say “Arey yeh toh YouTuber hai, chodho” This is very wrong. It feels good seeing YouTubers going in Bigg Boss. Abhishek Malhan is my good friend, Elvish won the show, Munawar is my friend. So it feels good seeing that YouTubers can win Bigg Boss too.”

Meanwhile, the season 17 of Salman Khan’s popular reality TV show Bigg Boss is going to end today. The host will announce the winner at midnight from the five finalists, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mahashetty and Ankita Lokhande. It will be interesting to see who wins the title this season.