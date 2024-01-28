Thugesh opens up on TV vs YouTuber debate on Bigg Boss, wants this finalist to win season 17 | Exclusive

Twitter
Headlines

Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

3 US service members killed, many wounded in drone attack in Jordan

Meet IIT grad who became IPS, then IAS officer in sixth attempt, his UPSC rank was…

Fighter box office collection day 4: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer stays steady, crosses Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

Meet IIT grad who became IPS, then IAS officer in sixth attempt, his UPSC rank was…

10 Indian actors whose films earned Rs 100 crore on opening day 

10 foods and beverages to avoid arthritis

10 foods that improve gut for healthy digestive system

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Bihar Politics: Who Is Samrat Choudhary? Bihar's Set To Be Deputy CM

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

Fighter box office collection day 4: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer stays steady, crosses Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

HomeTelevision

Television

Thugesh opens up on TV vs YouTuber debate on Bigg Boss, wants this finalist to win season 17 | Exclusive

Mahesh Keshwala aka Thugesh reveals who he thinks will win Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 17.

article-main

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 08:32 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mahesh Keshwala, popularly known as Thugesh is a popular content creator who entertains the audience with his roast videos. He enjoys a huge fan following on YouTube and his channel is one of the most-viewed in its space. 

In a exclusive conversation with DNA, Thugesh talked about how TV industry is not able to accept the love YouTubers get on Bigg Boss and revealed who he wants to see as a winner this season. Thugesh revealed he is supporting Munawar Faruqui and wants him to win and said, “Mujhe laagta hai Munawar Jeetega iss saal (I think Munawar will win this season). I don’t know anyone else other than Munawar in the house so I’ll only support him. He was also supposed to come on The Thugesh show but then he had to go to Bigg Boss. So I am supporting him.” 

He further reacted to YouTubers participating in television reality show, Bigg Boss and opened up on TV vs YouTuber debate on the show and said, “I feel great. I think the bubble of television industry is bursting. Many people are not able to accept that why are people loving him (YouTuber) so much? Television actors are also very hardworking but they also have to accept and adapt to the changes." 

He further added, “Today its YouTubers, but tomorrow it something else will boom. So you have to accept it, you can’t say “Arey yeh toh YouTuber hai, chodho” This is very wrong. It feels good seeing YouTubers going in Bigg Boss. Abhishek Malhan is my good friend, Elvish won the show, Munawar is my friend. So it feels good seeing that YouTubers can win Bigg Boss too.” 

Meanwhile, the season 17 of Salman Khan’s popular reality TV show Bigg Boss is going to end today. The host will announce the winner at midnight from the five finalists, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mahashetty and Ankita Lokhande. It will be interesting to see who wins the title this season.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Monkey Man trailer: Dev Patel channels John Wick in his first directorial, Sobhita Dhulipala makes Hollywood debut

Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar resigns as CM, to form govt again with BJP support

Video of people cooking food on train tracks near Mumbai goes viral, Railways reacts

Not Mani Ratnam, Shyam Benegal, or SS Rajamouli, this director has won most National Film Awards for Best Direction

Meet actress who dated star India cricketer for 8 years, quit acting after marriage, she is now..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE