Throwback video of Ankita Lokhande telling Sushant Singh Rajput she misses him a lot goes viral

A video of Ankita Lokhande telling Sushant Singh Rajput she misses him a lot has been going viral. The clip is from their Television show 'Pavitra Rishta', where the couple played husband-wife.

"I miss you a lot. I'm now used to living with you. I feel like holding your hand and being with you day and night," Ankita was heard telling Sushant in the video. On hearing her, Sushant Singh Rajput could be seen smiling.

Here's the video:

For the uninitiated, Sushant and Ankita met on the sets of 'Pavitra Rishta' and fell in love there. They were in a relationship for nearly seven years, and broke up in the beginning of 2016, amidst rumours of their wedding.

Sushant Singh Rajput is currently making headlines for his upcoming movie 'Dil Bechara'. The title track from the film was unveiled some time back. The song, and the movie, were the last shot by Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actor was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020, leaving his fans shattered. Officials have declared that the actor committed suicide but a few people like Shekhar Suman have been demanding CBI probe in the case alleging that gangeism could be involved in the matter.

Ankita had visited Sushant's father KK Singh in Mumbai, in Sushant's apartment, the day the actors' last rites took place. She had also visited Sushant's Patna house, confirmed KK Singh.