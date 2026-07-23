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'Those who attack police cannot be called students': Rupali Ganguly condemns violence amid CJP protest

Rupali Ganguly said students' demand for justice over the alleged NEET paper leak is valid but condemned vandalism and attacks on police during the July 20 Delhi protest.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 23, 2026, 07:09 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Those who attack police cannot be called students': Rupali Ganguly condemns violence amid CJP protest
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Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly has shared her views on the protests held in Delhi on July 20 over the alleged NEET paper leak. While extending support to students demanding justice, the actress criticised protesters who allegedly vandalised public property or attacked police personnel during the demonstration.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rupali wrote, "Those who take the law into their own hands, vandalize public property, and attack the police cannot be called students. Such actions only weaken a legitimate cause."

Actress says students' demands are valid

Rupali maintained that students seeking justice over the alleged paper leak have a legitimate concern. She said they deserve "a fair examination system, accountability, and strong safeguards to ensure that such incidents never happen again."

The actress also pointed out that the government and investigating agencies have initiated investigations and arrested suspects in connection with the case.

According to Rupali, when peaceful protests turn violent, the genuine concerns of students risk being overshadowed.

Rupali warns against political exploitation of protest

The actress also alleged that anti-national and politically motivated elements could attempt to use the student movement to further their own agendas. "If anti-national or politically motivated elements exploit student movements for their own agenda, it harms the very students seeking justice," she wrote.

Rupali reiterated that she supports the students but said the movement should focus on transparency, accountability and meaningful reforms rather than violence and destruction.

'India stands with its students'

Concluding her post, Rupali urged students and protesters to remain peaceful and united. "To every student and every citizen: protest peacefully, stay united, and do not let anyone hijack your movement or manipulate your emotions for political or ideological agendas. Your future is too important to become someone else's tool. Peaceful, democratic action is the strongest way to bring lasting change (sic)," she wrote.

What happened during the July 20 protest?

The Delhi protest witnessed large-scale demonstrations by students demanding justice over the alleged NEET paper leak. Several protesters were detained as police attempted to disperse the gathering. Videos from the protest site, including visuals of clashes and police action, continued to circulate widely on social media.

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