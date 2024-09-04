This TV star once ate food from dustbin, lived in poverty, one show changed her life; now earns Rs 12 lakh per episode

This television star grew up in extreme poverty, survived on stale food, and now lives a luxurious life.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, we have heard the rags to riches story of most of the stars in Bollywood. However, there is one star, who hasn’t done any Bollywood films, but is still popular among the audience and amongst Bollywood actors.

The star we are talking about lived in extreme poverty, however, one show changed her life and made her a household name. She now lives a luxurious life. She is none other than Bharti Singh.

Bharti Singh was just 2 years old when she lost her father. Following her father’s death, she grew up in extreme poverty. She saw her siblings working in a factory, sewing blankets and her mother used to work as a housemaid. She recalled in an interview with Times of India, "My focus has always been poverty. I was two years old when my father passed away. My brothers and sisters left their jobs. They used to work in a factory. They used to carry heavy blankets, blankets which we could have never used. They would stitch them night after night. Sometimes my mother would stitch dupattas. I still hate the smell of those blankets and the sound of the machine. I have seen enough poverty with my family and I don’t want to see it anymore."

The comedian also revealed that her mother used clean toilets, and worked in other’s homes for survival. She recalled surviving on stale food and even revealed eating food from a dustbin. She said, “Log aadha apple khaakar kachre mein phenk dete the to mujhe lagta tha ise paap chadhega. Wo dustbin mein phenk dete the to main sochti thi ye nikaal ke wo aadha bacha hissa kaat ke khaa lun.”

However, despite life throwing lemons at her, she didn’t lose her sense of humour. She would make her classmates laugh in the school garden, and it was during a national youth festival that she caught the eye of comedian Sudesh Lehri.

Sudesh Lehri encouraged her to audition for a comedy show, and Bharti was surprised to be selected. She took her first flight with her mother to Mumbai and never looked back. She has now established herself as one of the most popular and highest-paid comedians in India.

Bharti has starred in several comedy shows like Comedy Circus Ke Mahabali, Comedy Nights Bachao, The Kapil Sharma Show, and more. She has also entertained fans with her hosting skills in shows like India’s Got Talent 7, India’s Best Dancer, Dance Deewane and more.

She is currently winning hearts for her hosting skills in the reality cooking show Laughter Chefs. The show has become a huge hit on television ranking in top in TRP list. According to reports, the actress is charging a whopping Rs 10-12 lakh per episode making her one of the higest-paid comedians.