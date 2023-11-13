This TV actress lost her father during board exams, was made to beg, cry and plead for money, now owns luxurious...

Nia Sharma lost her father when was just 14, ahead of Father’s Day.

Television star Nia Sharma is one of the most stunning and talented actresses who of course needs no introduction. But do you know her journey from a middle-class family to becoming one of the most popular TV actresses has not been easy?

The actress lost her father when was just 14, ahead of Father’s Day. She faced so many challenges but didn’t give up. Today, we will take a look at her inspirational journey.

Lost father at 14:

In an interview, the actress revealed that he lost her father when she was 14 years old, during her 10th board exams. While speaking to Zoom TV, she called that time ‘the toughest phase of her lie’. She said, “The toughest period for him has been the struggle to teach me mathematics. He always prayed that I score good marks but I never did (laughs). You can never count the sacrifices our parents have made for us. He did his best to give us the education. I miss all the family vacations he took us on.”

Raised by mother:

The actress was raised by her mother who faced so many challenges. During Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Nia introduced her mother on stage and said, “For the first time, my mother faced the camera on TV. It’s been 11 years in the industry, she said all these on camera I can’t believe it. She is a single mother. She has pulled us through difficult times and made us what we are today.”

She added, “When my father passed away, I was 14-year-old. There were many years of struggle. There was a lot of frustration. My brother took up a job early and young so that he can support us. So when I learn what people say about me, it doesn’t affect me at all because I know what sacrifices my mother has made for us. She doesn’t have a friend. She doesn’t have anybody. My mom left all our relatives in Delhi and focused on my brother and me. She has just told me, ‘As long as you are correct, do whatever you want. Wear whatever you want, danke ki chot pe pehno’.”

Begged for money:

Once, Nia Sharma talked about the struggles days and revealed she had to beg for money, she would stand outside the studio for her own money. While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Nia recalled and said “You work your a** off and you are begging for your payments. I have gone through that and I have fought. Like, ugly fights. I was the person, call it my bachpana (childishness) or whatever, I used to stand outside the studio. ‘Until my payment is made, I will not work.’ Yes, I have given those ultimatums because there was no other way my payment was going to be made. We have been made to beg, to cry and to plead.”

Present lifestyle:

Currently, Nia Sharma lives a luxurious lifestyle, she has millions of followers on social media. The actress now owns a luxurious 3-BHK home in Mumbai. She has a collection of expensive cars including Volvo XC which is estimated to be around Rs. 80L to 1Cr, Audi Q7 and Audi A4.