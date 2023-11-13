Headlines

Know story of real Tiger, Indian spy who infiltrated Pakistan Army, was tortured for years; inspired Tiger 3, Gadar 2

Apple iPhone 13 available at lowest price ever of Rs 4,999 after Rs 47,000 off in Flipkart sale, check details

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Who has better bowling figures in ODI

Salman Khan fans burst crackers inside theatres screening Tiger 3 on Diwali; netizens slam them: 'If it catches fire...'

This TV actress lost her father during board exams, was made to beg, cry and plead for money, now owns luxurious...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 13 available at lowest price ever of Rs 4,999 after Rs 47,000 off in Flipkart sale, check details

Salman Khan fans burst crackers inside theatres screening Tiger 3 on Diwali; netizens slam them: 'If it catches fire...'

This TV actress lost her father during board exams, was made to beg, cry and plead for money, now owns luxurious...

Side effects of eating too many almonds 

7 Indian wintertime drinks to stay warm

Most expensive overs in World Cup 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

This TV actress lost her father during board exams, was made to beg, cry and plead for money, now owns luxurious...

Salman Khan fans burst crackers inside theatres screening Tiger 3 on Diwali; netizens slam them: 'If it catches fire...'

Tiger 3 box office collection day 1: Salman Khan delivers his career-best opening day, film earns Rs 44 crore

HomeTelevision

Television

This TV actress lost her father during board exams, was made to beg, cry and plead for money, now owns luxurious...

Nia Sharma lost her father when was just 14, ahead of Father’s Day.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 10:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Television star Nia Sharma is one of the most stunning and talented actresses who of course needs no introduction. But do you know her journey from a middle-class family to becoming one of the most popular TV actresses has not been easy?

The actress lost her father when was just 14, ahead of Father’s Day. She faced so many challenges but didn’t give up. Today, we will take a look at her inspirational journey.

Lost father at 14:

In an interview, the actress revealed that he lost her father when she was 14 years old, during her 10th board exams. While speaking to Zoom TV, she called that time ‘the toughest phase of her lie’. She said, “The toughest period for him has been the struggle to teach me mathematics. He always prayed that I score good marks but I never did (laughs). You can never count the sacrifices our parents have made for us. He did his best to give us the education. I miss all the family vacations he took us on.”

Raised by mother:

The actress was raised by her mother who faced so many challenges. During Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Nia introduced her mother on stage and said, “For the first time, my mother faced the camera on TV. It’s been 11 years in the industry, she said all these on camera I can’t believe it. She is a single mother. She has pulled us through difficult times and made us what we are today.”

She added, “When my father passed away, I was 14-year-old. There were many years of struggle. There was a lot of frustration. My brother took up a job early and young so that he can support us. So when I learn what people say about me, it doesn’t affect me at all because I know what sacrifices my mother has made for us. She doesn’t have a friend. She doesn’t have anybody. My mom left all our relatives in Delhi and focused on my brother and me. She has just told me, ‘As long as you are correct, do whatever you want. Wear whatever you want, danke ki chot pe pehno’.”

Begged for money:

Once, Nia Sharma talked about the struggles days and revealed she had to beg for money, she would stand outside the studio for her own money. While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Nia recalled and said “You work your a** off and you are begging for your payments. I have gone through that and I have fought. Like, ugly fights. I was the person, call it my bachpana (childishness) or whatever, I used to stand outside the studio. ‘Until my payment is made, I will not work.’ Yes, I have given those ultimatums because there was no other way my payment was going to be made. We have been made to beg, to cry and to plead.”

Present lifestyle:

Currently, Nia Sharma lives a luxurious lifestyle, she has millions of followers on social media. The actress now owns a luxurious 3-BHK home in Mumbai. She has a collection of expensive cars including Volvo XC which is estimated to be around Rs. 80L to 1Cr,  Audi Q7 and Audi A4.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Deepotsav: Ayodhya lights up with over 22 lakh diyas for Diwali celebrations

Not Katrina Kaif, but this actress was YRF’s first choice opposite Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3

'World's most valuable car': MS Dhoni gives autograph on fan's BMW; internet reacts

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: At least 40 people feared trapped, rescue operations underway

'I am here for atonement...': PM Modi in Hyderabad ahead of Telangana Assembly Election

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE