Television

This TV actress gifted her husband private yacht worth Rs 8 crore at their wedding, in return she got...

Do you know Bigg Boss contestants Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain gave each other gifts worth crores and their whopping prices will definitely make your jaw drop.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 05:34 PM IST

Bigg Boss contestants Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain exchanged vows on December 14, 2021, in Mumbai. The joyous celebration spanned three days and included six elaborate ceremonies: mehendi, engagement, haldi, sangeet, reception, and the wedding ceremony.

But do you know Ankita and Vicky gave each other gifts worth crores and their whopping prices will definitely make your jaw drop. As per a Bollywood Life report, Vickygifted her bride a private villa in Maldives estimated to be worth Rs 50 crores and Ankita bought a private personalised yacht for her husband which was worth Rs 8 crores. These expensive gifts are actually worth more than the salaries of CEOs across multinational companies.

Currently, both Ankita and Vicky are locked inside the Bigg Boss house. Vicky Jain entered the popular reality show with her wife Ankita Lokhande. The businessman is winning hearts with his personality and is being called the ‘dark horse’

Vicky Jain is a successful businessman who holds an MBA degree and is an accomplished entrepreneur. He serves as the Managing Director of Mahavir Inspire Group, a multifaceted enterprise involved in various sectors, including coal trading, washery operations, logistics, power generation, diamonds, and real estate. 

He completed his education with a degree in Economics from the Savitribai Phule Pune University and then pursued an MBA from one of the top colleges in the country, Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies. He belongs to a wealthy business family and his parents Vinod Kumar Jain and Ranjana Jain are both into business. 

The businessman is the owner of coal washeries in Janjgir. The estimated net worth of his business is around Rs, 100 crore. Apart from this, his family business is spread across real estate too and they have a firm name Mahavir Builders and Promoters. He was also the owner of the Box Cricket League (BCL) team, Mumbai Tigers

