This top actress made her daughter clean toilet, dishes, room for money: 'Rs 1000 for...'

This actress said she wasn't a strict parent; she believed in setting boundaries. She taught her daughter the importance of being disciplined and punctual.

Shweta Tiwari recently opened up about her relationship with daughter Palak Tiwari. In a chat with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their YouTube channel Bharti TV, the actress said that she and Palak share more of a friendly connection than a typical mother-daughter bond.

Shweta Set Rules, Not Restrictions

Although, Shweta said she wasn't a strict parent, she believed in setting boundaries. She taught Palak the importance of being disciplined and punctual. Shweta explained, “If Palak promised to return home by 1 am, then she should be at the doorstep at that time — not just leaving the party.”

Why She Tracked Palak’s Phone

Shweta admitted she kept an eye on Palak’s location for safety reasons. Talking about this, she said, “I was a little scared that she is a girl and the society is weird. Even though she doesn't drink, people around her do. She got her first phone when she came to college. She was 16 when she got her makeup. She used to go without makeup to school functions.”

Chores for Extra Money

Shweta also shared how she taught Palak the value of money by giving her a monthly budget. If Palak went over the limit, she had to earn the extra amount by doing household tasks. Shweta said, “She was given a budget. For instance, I allowed her to spend ₹25,000 and if she went from ₹25,000 to ₹30,000, she knew that she would be asked to do household chores to compensate for it. There was a full list of chores. For cleaning her bathroom, she would get ₹1,000, ₹500 for making the bed, and ₹1,000 for doing the dishes. So she would do all of these things, and when she knew she was going to go over budget, she would do extra chores beforehand.”

Shweta became a household name with her role as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and later won Bigg Boss 4. She’s been seen in hit shows like Parvarrish, Begusarai, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, and Main Hoon Aparajita. Meanwhile, Palak has stepped into Bollywood, debuting with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which didn’t do well at the box office. She later appeared in The Bhootnii and Romeo S3, but is yet to announce her next film.