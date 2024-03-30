Twitter
This theatre actor worked as VJ, became overnight TV star, battled malaria, shingles, died at 38 because...

Sanjeet Bedi won the Indian audience with his portrayal of Dr Omi Joshi in Sanjivani: A Medical Boon. However, the actor's successful career was short-lived, as he passed away at 38.

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 10:32 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sanjeet Bedi (Image source: Screengrab)
Back in 2000, a medical drama series captivated the audience. Sanjivani: A Medical Boon, gave a platform to many talented stars, including Gurdeep Kohli, Gaurav Chanana, Rupali Ganguly, and Sanjeet Bedi. The show produced by Siddharth Malhotra, narrated a story about four medical interns, Dr. Juhi Singh, Dr. Rahul Mehra, Dr. Simran Chopra and Dr. Omi Joshi and the tribulations they face to fight a constant battle of life and death. Mohnish Behl played the trustee of the show. 

Among the talented cast Dr Omi, played by Sanjeet Bedi, become an overnight star. His popularity as Dr Umesh Omi Joshi, a carefree, lovable doctor, who's battling AIDS, won audiences' hearts, and he went on to star in several successful shows. Sadly, the career of Sanjeet was short-lived, and at 38, Sanjeet died. A theatre artist who came to Mumbai to become a VJ was destined for stardom. 

The early beginnings of Sanjeet Bedi

Sanjeet, who hails from Delhi, was not interested in studies. His mother was worried about his future, and he aspired to become an actor. Sanjeet's friends advised him to try modelling due to his chocolaty look, and good personality. After school, Sanjeet joined a theatre group and even started trying his luck in modelling.

Sanjeet's Mumbai Calling moment

Sanjeet Bedi became an integral part of the theatre group. While performing a play, few people from an entertainment channel noticed him. That channel was B4U. The channel owners were so impressed by Sanjeet's performance, that they offered him the job of VJ (video jockey) on their channel. Sanjeet instantly accepted the offer and reached Mumbai. 

The dream-come-true opportunity for Sanjeet

Soon after reaching Mumbai, he came closer to his childhood dream. It was the year 2002 when Star Plus was making a series that revolved around doctors' turbulent personal and private lives, Sanjivani. The show had gone on-air, but the makers were looking for an actor who could play the challenging role of a lively character who was suffering from AIDS. The makers got to know about VJ Sanjeet, and they called him to audition for the part. Due to Sanjeet's strong theatre background, cracking the audition wasn't a task for him. Sanjeet passed the audition, and he got a breakthrough with Sanjivani. With the success of Sanjivini, Sanjeet got several other series, including, Aahat, Maan, Koi Jaane Na, Saathiya Pyar Ka Naya Ehsaa', Kasauti Zindagi Kii, Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka, and Jaane Kya Baat Hui.

The shocking demise of Sanjeet 

At the age of 36, he suffered from malaria. After recovering from malaria, he suffered from shingles, and this worsened his health condition. Sanjeet also suffered from a brain virus for a year and a half. In May 2015, the virus infection affected his brain so severely that the doctor decided to put him in a coma for some time to save him. After failing to emerge from a coma, Sanjeet induced by a brain ailment, and passed away on June 23, 2015. He is survived by his wife Rekha Bhatia. 

