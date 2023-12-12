This stand-up comedian, reality star lost his mother at 14, used to work for Rs 60 per day at a shop, now earns...

The life of this famous stand-up comedian has been very tough, and before earning crores, he worked for Rs 60 per day.

Roy Bennett once said, "Life is about accepting the challenges along the way, choosing to keep moving forward, and savouring the journey." Today, Munawar Faruqui is known as one of the most popular stand-up comedians, he has also won Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp. Currently, Munawar is participating in Bigg Boss 17 and is among the most popular contestants in the house.

As Koimoi reported, Munawar's net worth in 2022 was Rs 2 crores. Although Munawar is earning crores, there was a time when he used to struggle for basic needs. Munawar has a fair share of struggles, and there was a time when he used to work for Rs 60 per day.

When Munawar used to work in a utensils shop

Faruqui hails from Junagadh, Gujarat. After his mother's death, Munawar and his family were relocated to Mumbai. In the Monday episode of Bigg Boss, Munawar revealed that after relocating to Mumbai, he started working to look after his family. At 14, he got a job at a utensil shop at Bhindi Bazaar for Rs 60 per day.

The tragic fate of Munawar's mother

Munawar was 14 years old when his mother died by suicide. Munawar's mother strived through a troubled married life, and financial difficulties, but one day she drank acid and passed away after suffering in a hospital. In another episode, Munawar shared the reasons behind his mom's suicide and said, "Lot of reasons, unhappy married life was there, karza, there was a lot of debt on dad. My mother had a lot of debt too. It was humiliating at that time. It was a tough time. I left going to school. I used to work. Strange. It was a debt of only Rs. 3500."

Munawar has shared this heart-breaking story even on Lock Upp, and it left every housemate in tears, including host Kangana Ranaut. At present, Munawar is going super-strong in Bigg Boss 17, and he is also receiving strong support from his fans and netizens.