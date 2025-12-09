This reality show will REPLACE Bigg Boss 19, brings 50 people together in grand mahal, has no rules, is based on..., name is...

At Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale, Tiger Salman Khan hands over the baton to the Lion, who will control the fate of 50 players in the new captive reality show.

Bigg Boss 19 has ended, and usually, fans of the captive reality do get withdrawal symptoms. BB fans do get overwhelmed after the show ends. However, the OTT platform has found its perfect replacement. Soon after Bigg Boss 19, another captive reality show will stream online. Bigg Boss fans might get another interesting show to watch out for.

The show that will replace Bigg Boss 19 is...

Reality show lovers, prepare to witness another interesting game show, where they'll be no rules. The new arena will have 50 players competing for the title. The new show that will fill the void of BB is The 50. During the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan himself introduced the new game show, giving a glimpse of the show. Like BB is run under the supreme reign of the taskmaster, The 50 will be controlled by a person who wears a Lion mask, and is addressed by the same name.

What is The 50?

JioHotstar announced The 50, a never-before-seen reality show marking the platform’s next big thing in captive reality shows. In a powerful moment during the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale, the Tiger symbolically passes the baton to the Lion, signalling the arrival of a new ruler, a new world, and a new era of reality TV.

The 50 brings 50 players into a grand, unpredictable Mahal where there are no rules, all is fair, and every twist hits 50 times harder. This is the game where khelne walo ke liye bhi aur dekhne walo ke liye bhi, poori baazi palatne wali hai. With strategy, alliances, mind games, betrayals and 50X drama, The 50 seems to be a reality experience jaisa na kabhi kisi ne socha, na kabhi kisi ne dekha.

The 50 is based on?

Produced by Banijay Asia, The 50 is an original Indian production that seems to be based on the French reality competition series Les Cinquante (The Fifty). The American version of the show, titled Los 50, premiered in 2023 on Telemundo. The release date of The 50 is yet to announced.