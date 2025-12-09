This reality show will REPLACE Bigg Boss 19, brings 50 people together in grand mahal, has no rules, is based on..., name is...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Blockbuster success of Dhurandhar forces Ajay Devgn to postpone Dhamaal 4, Ranveer Singh film's sequel to now clash with...

IndiGo CEO issues BIG statement amid mass flight cancellations: 'Your airline is...'

What did Muhammad Ali Jinnah really say about 'Vande Mataram'?: Forgotten arguments behind 1937 controversy

Kartik Aaryan ADMITS he 'wasn't keen' to do Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 for THIS reason: 'When the film first came to me it was...'

Amit Shah lashes out on Congress for reducing Vande Mataram, ‘that appeasement led to...’

Who is Bhavitha Mandava? Hyderabad girl, who was scouted by model agency at..., later became first Indian model to open for Chanel show in New York

Was Prabhas affected by massive 7.6 earthquake in Japan? The Raja Saab director Maruthi shares update: 'Darling is...'

Ahead of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, Boman Irani says he is ‘exhausted’, viral post alarms fans as actor hints at…

Gautam Adani's BIG announcement, to invest over USD 75 billion in this sector in 5 years

Avatar Fire and Ash: The connect of Indian audience with James Cameron's vision

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IndiGo CEO issues BIG statement amid mass flight cancellations: 'Your airline is...'

IndiGo CEO's BIG statement amid mass cancellations: 'Your airline is...'

What did Muhammad Ali Jinnah really say about 'Vande Mataram'?: Forgotten arguments behind 1937 controversy

What did Jinnah really say about 'Vande Mataram'?:Forgotten arguments behind row

Kartik Aaryan ADMITS he 'wasn't keen' to do Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 for THIS reason: 'When the film first came to me it was...'

Kartik Aaryan ADMITS he 'wasn't keen' to do Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 for THIS reason

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s viral Fa9la song

Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la

Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket legend

Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket le

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

This reality show will REPLACE Bigg Boss 19, brings 50 people together in grand mahal, has no rules, is based on..., name is...

At Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale, Tiger Salman Khan hands over the baton to the Lion, who will control the fate of 50 players in the new captive reality show.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 03:54 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

This reality show will REPLACE Bigg Boss 19, brings 50 people together in grand mahal, has no rules, is based on..., name is...
The 50, Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 19
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bigg Boss 19 has ended, and usually, fans of the captive reality do get withdrawal symptoms. BB fans do get overwhelmed after the show ends. However, the OTT platform has found its perfect replacement. Soon after Bigg Boss 19, another captive reality show will stream online. Bigg Boss fans might get another interesting show to watch out for. 

The show that will replace Bigg Boss 19 is...

Reality show lovers, prepare to witness another interesting game show, where they'll be no rules. The new arena will have 50 players competing for the title. The new show that will fill the void of BB is The 50. During the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan himself introduced the new game show, giving a glimpse of the show. Like BB is run under the supreme reign of the taskmaster, The 50 will be controlled by a person who wears a Lion mask, and is addressed by the same name. 

What is The 50?

JioHotstar announced The 50, a never-before-seen reality show marking the platform’s next big thing in captive reality shows. In a powerful moment during the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale, the Tiger symbolically passes the baton to the Lion, signalling the arrival of a new ruler, a new world, and a new era of reality TV. 

The 50 brings 50 players into a grand, unpredictable Mahal where there are no rules, all is fair, and every twist hits 50 times harder. This is the game where khelne walo ke liye bhi aur dekhne walo ke liye bhi, poori baazi palatne wali hai. With strategy, alliances, mind games, betrayals and 50X drama, The 50 seems to be a reality experience jaisa na kabhi kisi ne socha, na kabhi kisi ne dekha.

The 50 is based on?

Produced by Banijay Asia, The 50 is an original Indian production that seems to be based on the French reality competition series Les Cinquante (The Fifty). The American version of the show, titled Los 50, premiered in 2023 on Telemundo. The release date of The 50 is yet to announced.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IndiGo CEO issues BIG statement amid mass flight cancellations: 'Your airline is...'
IndiGo CEO's BIG statement amid mass cancellations: 'Your airline is...'
What did Muhammad Ali Jinnah really say about 'Vande Mataram'?: Forgotten arguments behind 1937 controversy
What did Jinnah really say about 'Vande Mataram'?:Forgotten arguments behind row
Kartik Aaryan ADMITS he 'wasn't keen' to do Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 for THIS reason: 'When the film first came to me it was...'
Kartik Aaryan ADMITS he 'wasn't keen' to do Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 for THIS reason
Amit Shah lashes out on Congress for reducing Vande Mataram, ‘that appeasement led to...’
Amit Shah lashes out on Congress for reducing Vande Mataram, ‘that appeasement l
Who is Bhavitha Mandava? Hyderabad girl, who was scouted by model agency at..., later became first Indian model to open for Chanel show in New York
Who is Bhavitha Mandava? Hyderabad girl, who was scouted by model agency...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s viral Fa9la song
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la
Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket legend
Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket le
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's impressive net worth of Rs 167 crore despite limited films, check his luxurious homes, investments
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's net worth of Rs 167 cr
In pics: As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their wedding anniversary, here’s a peek at their most special moments
In pics: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding anniversary
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement