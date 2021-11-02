This physics-defying sindoor scene from 'Thapki Pyar Ki' sparks meme-fest on internet - WATCH

From ‘a laptop being washed’ to ‘rasode mein kaun tha’, Indian television has managed to grab attention on social media. We, as viewers, are no stranger to the fact that physics has nothing to do with soap operas. Now, the latest post by Colors TV, which is doing rounds on social media, is proof of the same.

Recently, Colors TV posted a promotional video of ‘Thapki Pyar ki 2’ which quickly went viral on social media. In the video, lead actor Akash Ahuja, who is portraying Purab, enters the room and slips on the water. Tumbling next to the lead actress Jigyasa Singh, Purab’s fingers hit an open box of sindoor (Vermillion). After which, in movements that defy all logic, he accidentally puts sindoor on the actress’ forehead. A romantic song can also be heard in the background of the video.

However, netizens are unable to digest the logic behind the scene as it disregarded all physics laws for the sindoor to land on the lead actress Jigyasa’s forehead. The video has become the talk of the town as it defied all laws of gravity.

Millions of people viewed this video after being shared on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Around two million people have viewed it on Facebook. Netizens have called the scene ‘utter nonsense’ and ‘the stupidest things ever’. One Twitter user mentioned, “physics be like am I joke to you,” while another wrote, “This is the reason why millennials don’t watch serials and soon tv will be lost if this is what the well-established channel will serve viewers.”

On Instagram, people slammed the video in the comment box. One user commented, “nonsense,” another mentioned, “what a scene, can’t stop laughing.” One person wrote, “Funniest scene ever seen till date. The director and concept writers need to grow up now. Feeling bad to those actors who have to enact such unrealistic and shitty scene.”

For the unversed, ‘Thapki Pyare Ki’ depicts the story of a beautiful girl who stammers whenever she is nervous. It was premiered on October 4 on Colors TV.