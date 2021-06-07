THIS is what inspired Karan Johar to make 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Houswives'

Karan Johar’s ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Housewives’ was an instant hit with the audience. The show revolved around the glamorous lives of four ‘Bollywood wives’- Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari Soni. Karan has now revealed that that he came up with the idea of the show while they were going for a chautha (condolence meeting).

During a reunion of the show on Clubhouse, Karan said that they were on their way to a condolence meeting in Delhi when he realised that the four women were crazy and they had to be together on camera.

“These four ladies are very special to me and have been for nearly two-and-a-half decades. But I want to tell you, the origin of this show happened on a flight. We took a flight to Delhi, we were actually going for a condolence meeting. One of our friends lost their father. We were on a flight to Delhi and that’s when I realised, and I have always known it, that these four women are completely crazy,” he said.

He added, “Because we were discussing our attires, much like Madhur Bhandarkar’s Page 3, whether Neelam had too much shine on her white kurta or whether Maheep was underdressed for a chautha. It was inappropriate and it was idiotic and it was so much fun that I said that the four of them have to be on a show. They made something even like a chautha sound like such a massive problem in what they were wearing to what was happening. And it was like they were talking nonsense.”

The filmmaker further said that when they reached, they had to play-act as if they were really sad, and on the flight back they were back to talking rubbish again.

“But I really thought that they need to be on camera because I thought that barring Neelam, who is a bona fide star and has faced the camera for 40 films, the other three were technically virgins to the camera and I think they were naturals,” he said.

Netflix in March renewed ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ for a season two.