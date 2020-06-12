'This Is Us' writer Jas Waters dies at 39, Reese Witherspoon shares condolences

The Twitter account of 'This Is Us' writers confirmed Jas Waters' passing away

'This Is Us' writer Jas Waters is no more. The 39-year-old committed suicide. While the reason behind her suicide is yet unknown, her cryptic last tweet definitely hinted that something was wrong in her life. American actor and producer Reese Witherspoon condoled her demise.

"My heart is with the family and friends of Jas Waters. Jas was an incredibly kind woman and a truly brilliant talent. My team at Hello Sunshine was honored to collaborate with her. I send my deepest sympathies and condolences to everyone whose lives she touched," tweeted Witherspoon.

Jas Witherspoon's demise was first confirmed by 'This Is Us' writers on Twitter. Their tweet read, "The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly."

Waters' last tweet read, "Some s*** just changes you." She was vocal about the stigma around mental health. Waters was best known for writing 18 episodes of 'This Is Us'. Her last work was as a story editor on Jim Carrey's 'Kidding'.