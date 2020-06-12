'This Is Us' writer Jas Waters dies at 39, Reese Witherspoon shares condolences

Headlines

Salman Khan flaunts his new bald look in viral video, netizens say 'bhai is promoting Jawan' - Watch

World’s richest transgender woman is heir to Rs 99,000 crore 5-star hotel chain; whopping net worth is…

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states, check latest forecast here

DNA Verified: Is PM Modi gifting every woman Rs 3000 for Raksha Bandhan 2023? Truth behind viral video

Ram Temple's sanctum sanctorum ready, idol consecration between Jan 16-24: Trust general secy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salman Khan flaunts his new bald look in viral video, netizens say 'bhai is promoting Jawan' - Watch

Himachal weather update: Met warns of heavy rain in state from August 22-24

SSC CGL, MTS, and Havaldar Recruitment 2023 result soon: Know how to check, official website, other details

Benefits of weightlifting for women

AI imagines Harry Potter stars as Pirates of the Caribbean

10 foods to prevent and combat brain fog

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Russia’s Luna-25 moon fails, crashes into lunar surface; all eyes on Chandrayaan-3 now

Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to Moon after the second and final de-boosting operation

“China’s army has entered here…” Rahul Gandhi from banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh

Salman Khan flaunts his new bald look in viral video, netizens say 'bhai is promoting Jawan' - Watch

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Sunny Deol's spokesperson reacts to reports of bank auctioning actor's villa: 'The issue will be resolved'

HomeTelevision

Television

'This Is Us' writer Jas Waters dies at 39, Reese Witherspoon shares condolences

The Twitter account of 'This Is Us' writers confirmed Jas Waters' passing away

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 12, 2020, 08:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

'This Is Us' writer Jas Waters is no more. The 39-year-old committed suicide. While the reason behind her suicide is yet unknown, her cryptic last tweet definitely hinted that something was wrong in her life. American actor and producer Reese Witherspoon condoled her demise.

"My heart is with the family and friends of Jas Waters. Jas was an incredibly kind woman and a truly brilliant talent. My team at Hello Sunshine was honored to collaborate with her. I send my deepest sympathies and condolences to everyone whose lives she touched," tweeted Witherspoon.

Jas Witherspoon's demise was first confirmed by 'This Is Us' writers on Twitter. Their tweet read, "The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly."

Here are their tweets:

Waters' last tweet read, "Some s*** just changes you." She was vocal about the stigma around mental health. Waters was best known for writing 18 episodes of 'This Is Us'. Her last work was as a story editor on Jim Carrey's 'Kidding'.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Specially-abled boy makes incredible portrait of Elvish Yadav, internet is super impressed

Wordle 791 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 19

Onam 2023: When is Onam starting? History, significance of 10-day harvest festival

Lionel Messi becomes most decorated footballer of all time after guiding Inter Miami to Leagues Cup glory

HDFC Bank, SBI or ICICI Bank: Which bank offers best FD rates? Know here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE