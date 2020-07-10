This is the real name of Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande, a popular TV actor who recently had also made her Bollywood debut, who is also known for her household character Archana in Pavitra Rishta, it will amaze you to know that Ankita was not her real name and it was Tanuja. Ankita was her pet name and she chose to make it as her stage name.

This is a fact that only a few people might know. Currently, the actress for the longest time, been absent from social media. She was last active on June 13, a day before her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide and was found in his Bandra apartment.

Ankita has been struggling to come to terms with Sushant's death. Recently, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh had also opened up about Sushant's death and how Ankita is coping with it all. She said, "I had known Sushant through Ankita (Lokhande) only. He was a very nice guy and was very motivating. I have spoken to Ankita and asked her if she is fine. Ankita needs her space and I want to give her that."

Sushant's father KK Singh had also said in an interview that Ankita is the only woman from his son's life, he ever spoke to. He said that she had visited the family in Patna as well. The two were supposed to get married in December 2016 but broke up in the first half of the year.

Sushant and Ankita's mutual friend Sandip Ssingh had also written some heart-warming things about Ankita and said, "The things you did to bring a smile on Sushant's face. Even today, I believe that only you two were made for each other. You both are true love. These thoughts, these memories are hurting my heart...how do I get them back! I want them back! I want 'us three' back!"