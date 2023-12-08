This influencer, reality star has earned crores from TikTok, Instagram; bought Rs 4 crore house, her net worth is...

At the age of 24, this social media influencer bought a luxury house worth Rs 4 crore, and she even gifted an expensive car to her parents.

We live in an age where achieving fame, fans, and popularity has become much more effortless. Today, there are not only movie stars and television stars but there are also social media stars and influencers. These famous internet personalities mint millions, and even the biggest movie stars collaborate with them to promote their film.

Here we are discussing a famous social media star who living a luxurious life. She isn't a movie or television actor, but her immense popularity was capitalised in Kangna Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp. Yes, we are talking about Anjali Arora.

Anjali Arora bought a new luxury house worth Rs...

Recently, Anjali Arora bought a new luxurious house in Delhi. At 24, Anjali owned a plush property which cost Rs 4 crore. On Thursday, Anjali held a Grih Pravesh Puja and Akhand Paath in the house, attended by her family, friends, and relatives. Anjali shared the photos from the celebrations on her Instagram stories.

Anjali Arora rose fame to...

Anjali Arora started her career as a social media influencer on the video-sharing app TikTok. Anjali was quite popular on TikTok but suffered a setback after the app got banned. After TiKTok, Anjali started making reels on Instagram. Initially, she faced disappointment on Instagram. However, one reel changed the fate of Anjali Arora.

Anjali Arora danced on the viral song Kaccha Badam song, and the reel became a rage on the internet. Anjali's dance move on Kaccha Badam gave a big boost to her Instagram profile. Till now, the Kaccha Badam video has got over 1.5 million likes, 32.7k comments, and 19.3 million views on the reel and still counting.

Anjali Arora's net worth

As Navbharat Times reported, Anjali Arora's net worth is Rs 3 crores. Her major source of income is YouTube, social media influencing tie-ups, modelling, and music videos.

Anjali Arora's car collection

Anjali Arora’s car collection includes a Jaguar XE worth Rs. 48.50 lakhs and a Kia Sonet with a price tag of Rs. 12 lakhs. Recently, she gifted a brand-new car to her father and shared this special news with her fans on social media.

Anjali Arora's stint with reality shows and music videos

Anjali has participated in Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp. She has even starred in several music videos including Sajna Hai Mujhe, Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re, Shayad Fir Se, and other popular music videos