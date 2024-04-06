Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sunny Leone claims she was engaged before meeting Daniel Weber, called off marriage with ex-partner: 'I asked him..'

Why Rajasthan Royals is wearing special all-pink jersey during IPL 2024 match against RCB?

This influencer failed as singer, earned Rs 150 per day, later became India's richest YouTuber, his net worth is...

IMD issues heatwave alert in several parts of India for next 2 days, check state-wise forecast here

BJP President JP Nadda takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This influencer failed as singer, earned Rs 150 per day, later became India's richest YouTuber, his net worth is...

'Will women sit back if...' CM Mamata accuses NIA officials of attacking villagers in Bengal

MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Ramzan: What did Mughal emperors eat for sehri, iftar?

Bowlers with most maiden overs in IPL

8 most colorful insects on Earth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

Sunny Leone claims she was engaged before meeting Daniel Weber, called off marriage with ex-partner: 'I asked him..'

This influencer failed as singer, earned Rs 150 per day, later became India's richest YouTuber, his net worth is...

Makers of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 announce release window with new poster, excited fans ask, 'what's the date?'

HomeTelevision

Television

This influencer failed as singer, earned Rs 150 per day, later became India's richest YouTuber, his net worth is...

Bhuvan Bam is India's richest YouTuber, and his journey to stardom started by earning Rs 150 per day.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 08:09 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
A still of Bhuvan Bam (Image source: Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Today, Bhuvan Bam is popularly known as one of the biggest Indian influencers, ace comedian, writer, songwriter, and actor.  The 30-year-old Bhuvan Bam has also earned the title of India's richest YouTuber. His channel, BB Ki Vines has over 26.4 million subscribers, and has over 19 million subscribers on his Instagram. Bhuvan's journey to stardom is inspiring. The richest YouTuber was once struggling to make his career in singing and would earn Rs 150 per day. 

Bhuvan Bam's origins

Born as Bhuvan Avnindra Shankar Bam, in Vadodara, Gujarat in a middle-class family, Bhuvan wasn't inclined towards content creation and was interested in singing. After graduating Bachelor's degree in History, Bhuvan started to focus on his career as a singer.  

Bhuvan Bam's first salary 

Bhuvan Bam initially thought about adopting a professional career as a singer. Bhuvan started singing in New Delhi's small cafes and restaurants. From this, he barely earned Rs 5,000 every month. Which means he could earn a little more than Rs 150 per day. After struggling for many days as a singer, Bhuvan Bam gave up singing and moved to content creation. 

Bhuvan Bam's ticket to fame-YouTube

After quitting singing, Bhuvan Bam turned to YouTube. Bhuvan first made a parody video and posted it on YouTube. In his first video, he lampooned a news reporter who asked a woman insensitive questions regarding the death of her son due to the Kashmir floods. The video went viral in Pakistan, and the responses to his viral video inspired Bam to create his own YouTube channel in June 2015.

Bhuvan Bam's glorious career on YouTube

Bhuvan Bam started his YouTube channel, BB Ki Vines, where he uploaded comedy skits, in which he would be playing multiple characters. A few of his memorable characters are Banchoddas, Sameer Fuddi, Titu Mama, Bablu, Janki, Papa Maakichu, and Detective Mangloo. Bhuvan went on to produce his chat show Titu Talks in which he interviewed Shah Rukh Khan, RRR stars (SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan), and Johnny Sins. He also wrote and produced the web series Dhindora. His most recent work is Hotstar's Taaza Khabar (he has also produced the show). 

Watch Taaza Khabar 2 teaser

Bhuvan Bam's net worth 

As The Financial Express reported, Bhuvan Bam has accumulated a net worth surpassing Rs 122 crores. Bhuvan Bam was the first YouTuber in India to achieve 10 million subscribers in 2018, and he enjoys a massive fandom. Bhuvan also has brand endorsements as a source of income. On the work front, Bhuvan will bring the second season of Taaza Khabar. The teaser of Taaza Khabar was dropped online on Friday, and it went viral instantly.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer invests big in healthtech startup, Rs 100000000 raised from…

Salman Khan's worst film never released in theatres, lost Rs 72 crore; not Race 3, Tubelight, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

'I have home to return to': Taapsee Pannu opens up on life beyond acting in first interview after marriage with Mathias

Viral video: Woman, 21, bravely rushes into burning building to rescue caged dog, watch

RCB vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement