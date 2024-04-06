This influencer failed as singer, earned Rs 150 per day, later became India's richest YouTuber, his net worth is...

Bhuvan Bam is India's richest YouTuber, and his journey to stardom started by earning Rs 150 per day.

Today, Bhuvan Bam is popularly known as one of the biggest Indian influencers, ace comedian, writer, songwriter, and actor. The 30-year-old Bhuvan Bam has also earned the title of India's richest YouTuber. His channel, BB Ki Vines has over 26.4 million subscribers, and has over 19 million subscribers on his Instagram. Bhuvan's journey to stardom is inspiring. The richest YouTuber was once struggling to make his career in singing and would earn Rs 150 per day.

Bhuvan Bam's origins

Born as Bhuvan Avnindra Shankar Bam, in Vadodara, Gujarat in a middle-class family, Bhuvan wasn't inclined towards content creation and was interested in singing. After graduating Bachelor's degree in History, Bhuvan started to focus on his career as a singer.

Bhuvan Bam's first salary

Bhuvan Bam initially thought about adopting a professional career as a singer. Bhuvan started singing in New Delhi's small cafes and restaurants. From this, he barely earned Rs 5,000 every month. Which means he could earn a little more than Rs 150 per day. After struggling for many days as a singer, Bhuvan Bam gave up singing and moved to content creation.

Bhuvan Bam's ticket to fame-YouTube

After quitting singing, Bhuvan Bam turned to YouTube. Bhuvan first made a parody video and posted it on YouTube. In his first video, he lampooned a news reporter who asked a woman insensitive questions regarding the death of her son due to the Kashmir floods. The video went viral in Pakistan, and the responses to his viral video inspired Bam to create his own YouTube channel in June 2015.

Bhuvan Bam's glorious career on YouTube

Bhuvan Bam started his YouTube channel, BB Ki Vines, where he uploaded comedy skits, in which he would be playing multiple characters. A few of his memorable characters are Banchoddas, Sameer Fuddi, Titu Mama, Bablu, Janki, Papa Maakichu, and Detective Mangloo. Bhuvan went on to produce his chat show Titu Talks in which he interviewed Shah Rukh Khan, RRR stars (SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan), and Johnny Sins. He also wrote and produced the web series Dhindora. His most recent work is Hotstar's Taaza Khabar (he has also produced the show).

Bhuvan Bam's net worth

As The Financial Express reported, Bhuvan Bam has accumulated a net worth surpassing Rs 122 crores. Bhuvan Bam was the first YouTuber in India to achieve 10 million subscribers in 2018, and he enjoys a massive fandom. Bhuvan also has brand endorsements as a source of income. On the work front, Bhuvan will bring the second season of Taaza Khabar. The teaser of Taaza Khabar was dropped online on Friday, and it went viral instantly.

