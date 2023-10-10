This highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss history took Rs 2 crore for 3 days, and it’s not Sidharth, Tejasswi or Hina

The highest-paid contestant in Bigg Boss history took a whopping amount of Rs 2 crore for staying just 3 days.

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows that has now been entertaining the audience for long. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show is all set to enthrall the audience once again with a new season. The contestants who participate in the show get a hefty amount but do you know the highest-paid contestant took Rs 2 crore for just 3 days?

Yes, and it’s not Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla or Tejasswi Prakash. The contestant appeared in the show in season 4 and stayed in the house for just 3 days. She is none other than Pamela Anderson. Pamela Anderson is a Canadian-American actress and model. She is best known for her modeling work in Playboy magazine and for her role as C.J. Parker on the television series Baywatch.

The actress had a rough childhood and suffered sexual abuse. She once revealed publically in 2014, that she was molested by a female babysitter from 6 to 10 years of age and was raped by a 25-year-old man when she was age 12. Not only this, she also said that she was gang-raped by her boyfriend and six of his friends when she was 14.

Pamela Anderson entered the Bigg Boss House in season 4 and the actress stayed in the house as a guest for 3 days and was reportedly paid a hefty amount of Rs 2 crore for her stint in Salman Khan’s show. The season also marked Salman’s first time as host of the show.

Some of the other highest-paid contestants of Bigg Boss include-

S Sreesanth was reportedly paid a hefty amount of Rs 50 lakh per week in Bigg Boss Season 12. In Bigg Boss Season 4, Khali was reportedly paid Rs 50 lakh per week. According to reports, Karanvir Bohra who appeared in Bigg Boss 12 was paid Rs 20 lakh per week. Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash was paid a salary of Rs 1.7 crore for her 17-week stint inside the house.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was reportedly paid Rs 9 lakh per week. Bigg Boss Season 12 winner Dipika Kakkar was reportedly paid Rs 15 lakh per week.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan recently released an intriguing promo for Bigg Boss Season 17 and left fans super excited about it. If reports are to be believed, celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Kanwar Dhillon, and more will be seen participating in the show along with several YouTubers. Fans are eagerly waiting for the show. The new season of the reality show is set to begin on October 15.

Read Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan confirms jodi theme with taskmaster in new promo, show will premiere on this date