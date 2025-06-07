Though Jennifer Winget became the highest-paid actress on Indian television, her personal life and troubled married life always attracted more headlines.

Jennifer Winget is one of the most successful television actresses in India. For some years, Jennifer was also among the highest-paid TV actresses. Born on May 30, 1985, in Mumbai, Jennifer has a Punjabi mother, Prabha, and a Maharashtrian-Christian father, Hemant Winget. As per the reports, Hemant worked at Reliance Industries, whereas his mother was a homemaker.

Jennifer's acting journey started with Bollywood. She made her big-screen debut at 10 with Aamir Khan, Manisha Koirala-starrer Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995). Two years later, she was seen in Rani Mukerji's Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat (1997). Winget also played the role of Pooja in the film Kuch Naa Kaho (2003), which starred Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan.

The talented actress got her big break in TV with the show Karthika, where she played the role of a struggling singer who dreams of making it big. Jennifer continued impressing the masses with her stint in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, and Kahin To Hoga. In 2007, she was the female protagonist, Ganga Bhatia, in Sangam.

Breakthrough and journey to stardom

In 2010, Jennifer replaced Sukirti Kandpal as Dr. Riddhima Gupta in the medical youth show Dill Mill Gayye opposite Karan Singh Grover and Karan Wahi. However, in 2013, she starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's television show Saraswatichandra. This show made her a household name, and she also won awards for her performance.

In 2016, Jennifer starred in Beyhadh, playing a grey-shade character, Maya. Jennifer impressed the masses and critics with her performance, and it further cemented her position as a TV star. During Beyhadh, Jennifer became the highest-paid TV actress. Jennifer also debuted in OTT with the acclaimed series Code M, and later featured in Raisinghani VS Raisinghani.

Jennifer's controversial love life

During Dill Mill Gayye, she and Karan grew closer, and they started dating. After a few months of dating, Jennifer and Karan decide to get married. In April 2012, Jennifer and Karan got married. This was Karan's second marriage after Shraddha Nigam. However, two years later, Karan got separated from Jennifer as well, and they divorced in 2014. Later, Karan married Bipasha Basu.