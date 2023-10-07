Headlines

This average student who owns $5 billion company, once struggled to clear 5th grade, joins Shark Tank India 3

Deepinder Goyal, the founder and CEO of Zomato has joined Shark Tank India as the new Shark, and his inspirational entrepreneurial journey will surely help the third season.

Television

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 05:11 PM IST

The upcoming season of Shark Tank India has become more interesting. After OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal, Zomato founder, and CEO, Deepinder Goyal has joined the third season of Shark Tank India. SET India introduced the newest shark through the Shark Tank India social media handle. 

On Instagram, Shark Tank India dropped a promo featuring existing sharks Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta introducing Deepinder Goyal. It was shared with the caption: “Knock Knock. Who's there? CEO. CEO who? Zomato ka CEO hoon! Introducing @deepigoyal, Founder and CEO of Zomato, as the new Shark!” The caption further read, “Tune in next week for more exciting shark update and reveal! #SharkTankIndia season 3 streaming soon on Sony LIV.”

Here's the video

Deepider Goyal: A below-average student? 

Born in the small town of Muktsar, Punjab, Deepinder Goyal hails from a middle-class family. Though his parents were teachers, he was a below-average student. As YoursStory reported, Deepinder's father requested the school principal to promote Deepinder to 6th grade. He was promoted to the next grade on his father's request but Deepinder continued to struggle in his school till he reached 8th grade. 

What Deepinder inspired to found Zomato? 

When Deepinder started his life at IIT Delhi, he was depressed, as he was no longer among just the best kids in the state. As per a media report, Deepinder revealed why he decided to build, "I built a startup because I didn’t want to be a part of the rat race.” Deepinder Goyal started Zomato in 2008. He currently holds a 5.5 percent stake in the company. He diluted his shares from 7.7 percent in 2020 to 5.5 percent in 2022.

Zomato Net Worth and Valuation

As Moneymint report of August 2023, Zomato's Net worth is $5-6 billion. The valuation of Zomato stands at $8.59 billion. The revenue of Zomato is Rs. 2,056 crores. 

Deepinder donated Rs 700 crores to...

In 2022, Goyal received shares worth Rs 387 crore as ESOP in 2022. He donated his ESOP proceeds worth Rs 700 crore to the Zomato foundation which works for the benefit of the company's delivery partners. Goyal is also a serial investor. He has invested in startups like SquadStack, Bira 91,  HyperTrack, and TerraDo.

