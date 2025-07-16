This actress gave money to husband even after divorce, but alcoholism killed him: 'He took steroids with...'

Actress shared that since she was busy with work, she didn’t realise how serious the situation had become until her daughter, Ashi, opened her eyes.

Actress Shubhangi Atre, best known as Angoori Bhabhi from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, recently spoke about her painful journey with her ex-husband Piyush Poorey, who passed away in April this year. In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, she revealed how Piyush’s long battle with alcohol addiction affected their marriage and family life.

“After I got married, I got to know about Piyush's alcohol addiction,” Shubhangi said. She explained that although he had started drinking during his college days, things got worse over time. Even after noticing the problem, she tried to save the relationship. “I tried to make the marriage work. We stayed together for 17 years,” she added.

Daughter Made Her Realise the Reality

Shubhangi shared that since she was busy with work, she didn’t realise how serious the situation had become until her daughter, Ashi, opened her eyes.

“Since I was busy working, I didn't realise when the situation got worse. My daughter, Ashi, would tell me about his drinking habits and that he would get cranky after drinking. The eye-opening moment was during the Covid time when I stayed at home and saw it myself,” she recalled.

Health Issues Worsened With Steroids and Alcohol

In 2018, Piyush began a hair transplant treatment and started taking steroids. What worsened his health further was combining those with alcohol. “In 2018, he was taking steroids as part of his hair transplant treatment, and he started taking alcohol with it,” she revealed. Eventually, he had to be hospitalised, and doctors warned him to make lifestyle changes.

“The doctor warned them that he had to change his lifestyle,” she said.

Separation Was Not Easy, But Necessary

After trying everything from rehab to family discussions, Shubhangi decided to part ways in 2020 for the sake of her mental health. “After that, I tried for two years from rehab to family discussions. I tried to convince him, but then in November 2020, I decided to separate. It was affecting me mentally,” she explained.

Even after the divorce, she continued to support him financially. “Even after divorce, I continued supporting him financially but he continued drinking. He didn't stop,” she said.

Her Last Conversation With Piyush

When asked if she misses him, Shubhangi became emotional. “Sometimes,” she replied softly. She also remembered her final conversation with him, which happened just two days before he passed away. “I was crying and I kept telling him, please get better. I got to know that it was a multiple organ failure and alcohol was the culprit,” she shared.