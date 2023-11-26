This actor worked as cabin crew, got first break through Facebook, now called ‘Shah Rukh Khan of TV’, earns…

This actor who is worth Rs 30 crore, is known as Shah Rukh Khan of television, once worked as a cabin crew.

Making a name in the entertainment industry too when you are an outsider, without any godfather, sometimes becomes quite difficult. However, there are names who have earned their place in the industry through their hard work and dedication. Many actors left their high-paying jobs to pursue their passion and became successful. One such actor who dreamt of being a model in school has now become one of the highest-paid actors on television.

This actor has impressed audiences with not only his stylish and handsome looks but also his performances in some of the most popular and longest-running television series. He is none other than Dheeraj Dhoopar.

Dheeraj Dhoopar once revealed in an interview with Pinkvilla that he wanted to be a model since he was in class 8 but couldn’t foray into it because of his height. He revealed that he then worked in airlines as a cabin crew but left the job to pursue acting.

In the same interview, he revealed how he got his first break and stepped into the world of television. The actor said, “It was all a matter of chance. I was in Bangalore wanting to become a ramp model but I realized that I needed to be a little taller for that. I did a lot of TVCs at that time. I then got a call from a famous production house in Mumbai for a TV show. Someone saw me on Facebook, one of the casting directors and he sent me a message that Mr Rajan Shahi is looking for a fresh face for his new show.”

He added, “I told them that I cannot come to Mumbai, I can audition myself and send it to you. So I hired a studio, I hired a photographer and I cracked my first audition ever and got a call for my first show ever. Since then, I haven't looked back. This is how my acting journey began.”

He made his debut with the show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg and later starred in several popular television shows like Kukum Bhagya, Sasural Simar Ka, Sherdil Shergill, Naagin, Saubhagyavati Bhava, and more. The actor started as a model and earned Rs 25000 for his first assignment and now the actor is one of the highest-paid television actors who reportedly earns Rs 2 lakh per episode. He reportedly has a net worth of Rs 30 crore.

The actor also appeared in the reality dance show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and after being impressed by his performance, Karan Johar called him ‘Shah Rukh Khan of television’. The actor also reacted to being called the same and called it ‘the biggest compliment’. He said, “I feel great that people recognize me not just for my looks but my performances in the shows. And being called SRK of television feels great. I am a big fan of him and I’ll feel grateful if I can achieve even half of what he has achieved in his career.”

Meanwhile, after impressing everyone on Television, the actor has forayed into the world of OTT. Dheeraj Dhoopar recently made his OTT debut with the series Tatlubaaz which also stars Nargis Fakhri and Divya Agarwal. The series was released on November 25 and is available to watch on Epic On.

