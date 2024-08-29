Twitter
This actor quits Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa after four years, shares shocking reason: 'Hume jeevan main...'

Vanraj Shah aka Sudhanshu Pandey quit Anupamaa after four years, and announced his exit on his Insta live session, calling it an 'important decision'.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 06:58 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who gained immense love and hate for his portrayal of Vanraj Shah in the popular show, Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa, quits the show after four years. The actor made this shocking announcement on his Insta live session. He shared the news with 2.2 million fans, leaving them stunned. 

Sudhanshu Pandey expressed his heartfelt gratitude for fans' unwavering support and love throughout his journey on the show. Referring to his decision to leave the show as an 'important decision', he said that he left the show from the Raksha Bandhan episode.  

In the live session, Sudhanshu said, "Main pichle chaar saal se roz pahuch raha hun aapke ghar ek daily soap ke jariye, ek kirdar play kar raha hu jiske liye mujhe bahut sara pyar or narazgi mili, but wo narazgi bhi ek tarike se pyar hi raha hai. Agar aap naraz na hote mere character dekh kar to mujhe lagta mai sahi tarike se nibha nahi pa raha hoon. (For the past four years, I've been entering your homes daily through a TV show, portraying a character that has received both immense love and criticism. However, I believe that criticism is also a form of love, as it shows that my performance has evoked strong emotions. If you hadn't criticized my character, I would have felt that I wasn't doing justice to the role)."

He further shared, "I want to tell all of you with a heavy heart that I am now not a part of Anupamaa show. Raksha Bandhan episode se main show ka hissa nahi hoon, par itne din beet gaye the or meri audience mujhse naraz na ho ki ye bina bataye kaise chala gaya toh mujhe laga ye meri zimmedari hai ki mai ye baat bataun aap sab ko, (I haven't been part of the show since the Raksha Bandhan episode, and since my audience hasn't questioned my absence, I feel responsible to inform you all personally).""

He ended by saying that he's not playing Vanraj Shah anymore in Anupamaa, but he's thankful for all the love, respect and support. "I apologise for taking this sudden decision. Par hame jeevan me aage badhna hi padta hai to I want you all to keep loving me always in my future works. I will play various new characters, and will not bore you in one role. Please keep supporting me in future," Sudhanshu concluded. 

