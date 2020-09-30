'Thin or heavy, embrace your maternity body': Teejay Sidhu addresses people's concern about her pregnancy weight

Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu will soon be welcoming their third child. The coupled welcomed twin girls Vienne and Raya Bella in 2016. Teejay has been sharing her photos on her Instagram page flaunting her baby bump. Lately, people have been commenting on her posts about not gaining weight even during pregnancy. To reply to them, Teejay took to her Instagram page and shared a photo clicked when she was five months pregnant.

In the photo, Teejay looks pretty in a blue ruffled crop top and a matching mini skirt. She captioned the post stating, "People say I'm too skinny, that I should be heavier, especially since I'm expecting. (This is my 5 months pregnancy pic.) But for me, putting on has never been easy. And in the first trimester, I had terrible nausea, couldn't eat anything! (There was no 'pregnancy glow!')."

She further wrote, "Now I eat properly, but the weight only shows on my tummy. And I'm ok with that. :) I'd advise any expecting Mom, whether you're the thin/heavy, embrace your maternity body. Don't overthink what you 'should' look like. As long as you are healthy, there is no 'ideal' weight. Every pregnancy body is different - love yours, just as it is."

While announcing her second pregnancy, Teejay took to her Instagram page and shared a photo posing with Karanvir. She wrote, "So many blessings... And now we get one more! Upar wale de lakh lakh shukar, for all His kindness, all His grace. At every step of our life, we move forward with trust in Him. And to the little one yet to be born - I know every soul has a purpose - we didn't choose you, YOU chose us. Thank you, my dearest, for believing we were worthy. #parentstobe @anish_sonakshi.photography I love you guys!! :)"