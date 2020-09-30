Headlines

'They're back, but from this point, there's no looking back', 'Mirzapur 2' makers tease fans with new poster

Featuring Golu (Shweta Tripathi) and Guddu Bhaiya with guns in their hand while they exchange a glance with the city in the backdrop, the new poster gives a feeling that Mirzapur season 2 is going to be a lot more fierce and violent.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 30, 2020, 03:21 PM IST

Amazon Prime's crime thriller Mirzapur season 1 was a massive hit among viewers. And with the new season announced by the makers earlier this year, fans can’t seem to wait for the OTT platform to drop season 2 of the popular web series and watch what will happen next. The series is set to premiere on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video. 

And while audiences gear up to watch a series of violent scenes unfold as Guddu Bhaiya (Ali Fazal) takes revenge from Munnai Bhai (Divyenndu Sharma) and 'Kinf of Mirzapur' aka villain Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), the makers has teased fans with what to expect from the new season with a new poster. 

Featuring Golu (Shweta Tripathi) and Guddu Bhaiya with guns in their hand while they exchange a glance with the city in the backdrop, the new poster gives a feeling that Mirzapur season 2 is going to be a lot more fierce and violent.

Amazon Prime Video shared the poster on Instagram and captioned it as, "They're back, but from this point, there's no looking back. #Mirzapur2 @yehhaimirzapur @excelmovies @alifazal9 @battatawada @faroutakhtar @ritesh_sid #PuneetKrishna @gurmmeetsingh @mihirbd @vineetkrishna01 (sic)."

Set in Mirzapur, the hinterland of North India, season 1 of the crime drama hooked the audiences with a strong script, well-etched characters, powerful dialogues and took them into a dark, complex world of guns, drugs and lawlessness. 

Season 1 revolved around criminal mastermind Kaleen bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and how his establishment and heir - apparent Munna, is threatened with the arrival of two brothers, Guddu and Bablu (Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey) into the picture.

While Bablu meets a tragic end in the first seasons final episode, Guddu Bhaiya along with Golu escapes from Munna's clutches. 

Season 2 is expected to focus on Guddu Bhaiya returning to Mirzapur to take revenge of the death of his wife Sweety and brother Bablu. 

