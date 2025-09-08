Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'They are known for selflessness…': Salman Khan shares heartfelt message on Punjab flood crisis

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman informed contestants about the ongoing flood situation. He highlighted the severe situation and the large number of people who have lost their livelihoods.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 01:38 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'They are known for selflessness…': Salman Khan shares heartfelt message on Punjab flood crisis
Image credit: Instagram
Bollywood actor Salman Khan expressed his solidarity and concern for the people in North India as torrential monsoon rains and severe floods have impacted several regions of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman informed contestants about the ongoing flood situation. He highlighted the severe situation and the large number of people who have lost their livelihoods. "Do you know what's happening in Uttarakhand, in Himachal, and now in Punjab? Flood after flood, landslide after landslide--there is chaos everywhere. The condition of our farmers, the ones who grow food for us, has become devastating. They are left without grains to eat, without homes to live in," Salman said, addressing the plight of the farmers.

Salman also urged everyone to step forward and extend help to those affected. He emphasised how the people of Punjab have always been at the forefront of serving others, and said it is now time for all to stand with them and extend support. Furthermore, the actor also acknowledged contributions from Punjabi artists and assured that support efforts are underway from his side as well.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"This community is known for its generosity, for its langar (community kitchen), for social service, for selflessness. For hundreds of years, they have been feeding people, regardless of who came to their langar. Now, when calamity has struck them, it is our duty to stand with them and do something for them. Many Punjabi singers have already contributed significantly, and we too are trying to extend help in whatever way we can from here," he added.

Meanwhile, in response to the gravity of the flood situation in Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the flood-affected Gurdaspur district in Punjab on September 9, as announced by the Punjab BJP on Sunday.

During his visit, PM Modi is expected to review ongoing rescue and relief operations and meet with families affected by the floods. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that nearly 2,000 villages and over four lakh people have been affected by the floods.

He added that 24 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed, supported by 144 boats and a state government helicopter. Cheema further informed that the state Revenue Department has released Rs 71 crore towards relief efforts.

