'These days have been emotional roller-coaster ride for me': Shaheer Sheikh bids goodbye to 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke'

The makers of Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke have decided to pull the plug of the show. This has led to severe disappointment for the fans who loved and watched the show religiously. Now, Shaheer who shot for the final episode recently bid an emotional goodbye to Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Along with the actor, his on-screen mother played by Rupal Patel also spoke about the ending of the daily soap.

As per reports in The Times of India, Shaheer stated, "Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been a very good experience so far and as they say all good things come to an end. Off late, these days have been an emotional roller-coaster ride for me as I am very much attached to my on-screen character 'Abir'. I will miss essaying the role and also miss hanging out with my team on a daily basis."

The actor further shared, "The cast has turned into my family and I wish each one of them the best. I am thankful to Star Plus, Rajan Shahi Sir, and especially our audience for loving us so much. I will cherish all these moments for life."

While Rupal said, "Every show is dear to me... Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke also holds a special place in my heart. I’m thankful to Star Plus and Producer Rajan Shahi sir for giving me this opportunity to play Meenakshi Rajvansh. Thanks to my co-stars. Heartiest Gratitude to my dearest Audiences for their Lovely support throughout this adventure. Without you all, it wouldn’t have been possible. It was an emotional day, to say the least. Playing this role has been an honour. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and viewers, thank you for the memories!"