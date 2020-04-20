'There have been no cuts': Prasar Bharati CEO on viewers' claims of scenes edited from 'Ramayan' re-run

On Sunday, Doordarshan aired the first episode of Uttar Ramayan which is the follow-up story to Ramayan. Viewers who have been ardent fans of the show since the 80s felt that the first instalment ended quickly as Ravana's killing was aired in just a few weeks of the airing. Back in the 80s, Ramayan was a weekly show which aired on Sundays, however, during the re-run two episodes were shown daily much to the excitement of the fans.

Now Shashi Shekhar, the CEO of Prasar Bharati has broken his silence of people's claims of the show getting edited during the re-run. A few of the Twitter users wrote, "@shashidigital Sir why important events like Ahiravan and Diksha by Ravan to Laxman cut down.... feel disappointed" and "You Didn't Telecast The Episode Of Ahiravan Where Lord Ram And Lakshman Were Taken To Patal Lok And Hanuman Saves Them From His Trap". To which Shekhar replied, "There have been no cuts, they were not part of the original production."

He further tweeted, "The beauty of our epics are the many stories, side-stories and interpretations. Not every nuance can make it into a single television script but perhaps leaves the door open for future productions."

About the finale episode of Ramayan. Shashi had also tweeted, "The entire finale of Ramayan starting with morning’s episodes of the slaying of Ravan to the episodes of tonight marking the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya will be repeat telecast tomorrow - accordingly, tomorrow morning’s repeat telecast starting at 9 am will be more than 2 hours long."