'The White Tiger' first trailer out: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao's film explores India's class struggle

On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the first trailer for `The White Tiger` starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas which is based on a novel with the same name.

Introducing actor Adarsh Gourav, the film, which is based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning book, explores India`s class struggle and is told from the perspective of Balram, a lower-class citizen who becomes a chauffeur for a rich landlord and his wife.

The approximately 2 minutes 30 seconds trailer highlights the class-divide prevalent in India and sheds light on subservience, showcasing how easily the concept of 'serving' someone is ingrained in those not born into rich families or more aptly, those struggling to make ends meet. While Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao play the elite couple, Adarsh Gourav essays the role of their driver whose only aim in life is to 'serve' his masters.

As the trailer moves ahead, the lives of the characters` changes with a shocking twist of events.

The trailer also explores the themes of poverty and corruption in India.

Earlier, Priyanka shared a post on a still from the film and wrote, "This is a story about a family and the plight of one man -- Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I`ve ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I`ve seen in a long time. Balram`s rise from a poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being`s animal instinct of survival."

For the unversed, earlier, while talking about Aravind Adiga’s book to Entertainment Weekly, Ramin Bahrani, the film's director, had said, "I remember reading early versions of The White Tiger years before he finished it. I thought it was amazing. I always wanted to make a film about it. I'm grateful he trusted me to do it."

Helmed by Ramin Bahrani, "The White Tiger' will release on Netflix in January 2021.