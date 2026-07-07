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'The way of begging...': Ashneer Grover reacts after wife Madhuri's controversial remarks on rich, poor families

Ashneer Grover hit back at a social media user who suggested he donate his wealth after his wife Madhuri Grover's remarks on family planning sparked controversy online.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 07, 2026, 07:14 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'The way of begging...': Ashneer Grover reacts after wife Madhuri's controversial remarks on rich, poor families
Credit: Twitter
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Entrepreneur and former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover has reacted to online criticism directed at his wife, Madhuri Grover, after her recent comments on family planning triggered a debate on social media.

The controversy began after a user urged Ashneer to donate his reported wealth of around ₹900 crore instead of defending the idea that wealthy families should have more children.

User Asks Ashneer To Donate His Wealth

A social media user wrote, "Your wife recently made a statement that if poor people have more children, poverty increases. Please donate your ~₹900 crore wealth to 1,800 families, giving ₹50 lakh to each. Those 1,800 families could happily feed and raise their 3,200 children. Why are you keeping ₹900 crore for just two children?"

Ashneer's Sarcastic Reply

Responding to the post, Ashneer replied, "The way of begging / asking for alms is a bit casual!" He further added, "The wife has given some good wisdom- for this much, this much is what you'll get."

His response quickly went viral on social media, with many users praising his blunt style. One user wrote, "Great answer given, wish we could give it to Salman Bhai too." Another commented, "As usual, Ashneer is unfiltered and hilarious."

What Did Madhuri Grover Say?

The debate stems from comments made by Madhuri Grover during a recent interview on family planning. She said that having a third child helps parents stay younger and cited personalities such as actor Shah Rukh Khan as examples.

Madhuri also argued that the "Hum Do Humare Do" concept should not apply universally. According to her, when affluent families have more children, it can lead to greater prosperity, while larger families among economically weaker sections may contribute to the cycle of poverty.

Her remarks sparked a heated discussion online, with some users supporting her views and others criticising them as insensitive.

Ashneer In Lock Upp

Ashneer is currently seen on Netflix's reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. The show recently expanded its schedule and now streams six days a week, from Saturday to Thursday, with new episodes dropping at 8 pm IST.

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