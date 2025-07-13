The Traitors is scripted? Winner Nikita Luther makes big claims about Karan Johar's show, says she knew...: 'To favour certain..'

Days after The Traitors' grand finale, winner Nikita Luther made some shocking claims about the reality show, stating that she knew Purav Jha was a traitor since day 6.

Karan Johar-hosted The Traitors India ended on a high note, making India's poker queen Nikita Luther and Uorfi Javed co-winners of the show. Days after the grand finale of the show, Nikita made a shocking claim about the show. The Traitors revolves around a bunch of people left stranded in a castle. Two among them are Traitors, and the rest of the house has to guess the Trojan horse and eliminate them. By the end of the season, Nikita and Uorfi emerged as winners. In a recent interview, Nikita claimed that she knew that Purav Jha was the traitor long back, but the makers cut her portions.

The Traitors is scripted? Nikita Luther says...

While speaking to Hindi Rush, Nikita said that though the show is not scripted, the editing is. The makers have their agenda about portraying certain contestants in a way that fulfils their narrative. "I knew Purav was a traitor since day 6. And it’s nowhere. They have not put it in episode 6, they have not put it in episode 7, episode 8, and 9. Maine kaha chalo finale mein dalenge. Finale mein bhi mera Circle Of Shaq ka interrogation Purav wala they’ve cut it. (I thought they would add it in the finale. But they also cut my interrogation scene with Purav in the Circle of Shaq during finale)."

'Editing is heavily scripted to favour certain narratives': Nikita Luther

Nikita asserted that the show was not scripted, but the editing is heavily scripted, which is to favour certain narratives and given archetypes. "Wo personalities assign kari hui hain logon ko, and for me, it didn’t come through. Fair enough, whatever the call was, but the editing was entirely scripted to make people heroes, and throw people off the game," she added.

Apart from Nikita Luther and Uorfi Javed, The Traitors features Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra, Raftaar, Jasmin Bhasin, Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Jannat Zubair, Sudhanshu Pandey, Apoorva Mukhija, among others. Uorfi and Nikita walked away with the prize money of Rs 70.05 lakh.



