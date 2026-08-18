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The Traitors 2: Shalini Passi gets brutally trolled for claiming Mallika Sherawat wears 'fake outfits', netizens call her, Rhea Chakraborty 'mahaule ki auntyian'

Mallika Sherawat and her fashion sense have become the topic of discussion. However, Shalini Passi's attitude towards her left netizens disappointed.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 18, 2026, 11:12 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The Traitors 2: Shalini Passi gets brutally trolled for claiming Mallika Sherawat wears 'fake outfits', netizens call her, Rhea Chakraborty 'mahaule ki auntyian'
Mallika Sherawat, Shalini Passi, Rhea Chakraborty (Image source: Screengrab)
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It's been a week since The Traitors 2 premiered on OTT, and it has started creating headlines for the contestants and the content they're giving out. In a new clip, the tension shifted from finding the hidden Traitors to dissecting a fellow contestant's closet. The star of the moment was Mallika Sherawat, who stunned everyone by boldly claiming that the green dress she was wearing was an authentic piece from luxury designer label Dolce & Gabbana. While Mallika carried her outfit with her suave, her glamorous statement did not quite land smoothly with the rest of the room.

Shalini Passi discusses Mallika Sherawat with Shweta, Rhea, and Rida

Soon, Mallika's OOTD became the topic of discussion. It did not take long for the rest of the gang to start looking closer. Rhea Chakraborty, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, and Rida Tharana were spotted huddled together, casting skeptical looks and dissecting the claim with quiet chuckles and sharp observations. Shalini Passi claimed that Mallika is wearing a fake D&G. Right from questioning the cut and fabric to openly doubting whether a true high-fashion piece would look quite like that in person, the women left no stone unturned in pulling apart the story behind the green dress.

Here's the viral clip of Shalini Passi discussing Mallika's outfit

Netizens are upset with Shalini Passi and gang

The viral clip left the netizens furious about Shalini and other girls for 'back-bitching' Mallika, and went on to call them 'mauhale ki auntiyan'. A netizen wrote, "Shalini Passi, this was not expected from you; it’s very disrespectful." Another netizen wrote, "Don't dare to degrade Malika. She is forever queen. Ye saari auntiyan se pehle hi usne stardom dekh dala hai; fashion queen hai woh." One of the netizens wrote, "Mallika is the OG! She is above these stupid 2 Rs brands like Dolce, Gucci, and whatnot! People need to wear some brands to prove a point. She is the point!" The Traitors India Season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video, with fresh episodes dropping every Thursday.

Also read: Viral: Munawar Faruqui BREAKS DOWN, lashes out at Abhishek Malhan, Harman Singha in deleted Traitors 2 video: 'Ek baar kisi aur celeb se...'

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