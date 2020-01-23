The show has no content: Former winner Shweta Tiwari on 'Bigg Boss 13'

Bigg Boss 13 is considered as one of the hit seasons of all time. It's a tough competition currently and the remaining contestants are Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh, Asim Riaz and Shefali Jariwala. Only a few weeks are left for the finale and fans can't wait to see who will take the trophy home this season. Every day we see millions of people supporting their favourite on social media.

Now, Bigg Boss 4 winner Shweta Tiwari was asked if she watches Bigg Boss 13, to which she told News18, "I have friends in Bigg Boss, but where do I get the time to watch the show? I am shooting all day. I spend two hours in commuting each day and then shoot for 12 hours. After 14 hours of working, I need time to take care of my child. Bigg Boss ke liye time kahan hai?"

The added, "People who have two hours to spare can watch the show and enjoy it. The show has no content, it’s watched just for enjoyment. I’m very busy and that’s a good thing. I don’t miss Bigg Boss."

Honest and how!

Meanwhile, the winners of 12 seasons were Rahul Roy, Ashutosh Kaushik, Vindu Dara Singh, Shweta Tiwari, Juhi Parmar, Urvashi Dholakia, Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Prince Narula, Manveer Gurjar, Shilpa Shinde and Dipika Kakar.

Bigg Boss 13 is likely to end by the second week of February and with this season Salman Khan has completed 10 years as a host too.