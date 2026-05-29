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The Pyramid Scheme trailer: Shekhar Suman traps Paramvir Cheema, Ranvir Shorey in massive scam, netizens draw parallels with real people

After bringing the clutter-breaker shows like Panchayat, Sapne vs Everyone, TVF is back with another fresh concept, that does remind of a real-life massive scam that shook the nation.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 29, 2026, 01:53 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The Pyramid Scheme trailer: Shekhar Suman traps Paramvir Cheema, Ranvir Shorey in massive scam, netizens draw parallels with real people
A poster of The Pyramid Scheme (Image source: Official handout)
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After bringing the much-needed change in the OTT with clutter-breaker shows like Panchayat, Sapne vs Everyone, Aspirants, and The Kota Factory, TVF has arrived with another series, backed by an interesting premise, supported by promising performances from an ensemble cast. On Friday, Prime Video revealed the trailer of The Pyramid Scheme. Led by Paramvir Cheema and Ranvir Shorey, the series revolves around these two aspiring entrepreneurs, who join Shekhar Suman, and they bring more people to join them, only to learn that the company they are employed by is not building dreams, but creating a massive scam by fooling innocents. The series also stars Aanjjan Srivastav, Alfia Jafry, and Ashish Raghava in pivotal roles, supported by Akhilendra Mishra, Smita Bansal, Vijay Kumar, Indresh Malik, Ravi Bhel, Sushant Singh, Sonal Jha, and Sadanand Patil.

What is The Pyramid Scheme? 

The Pyramid Scheme opens into a world of flashy wealth and big promises of changing your kismat (destiny) in merely six months. We are introduced to Goldy (played by Paramvir Singh Cheema) and Manoj Srivastava (portrayed by Ranvir Shorey), pulled into the glittering maze of ‘sapno ka business model’ that is based on pyramid marketing – a world that promises them quick money, respect, and success by just convincing others to join the system. Easy enough to do, right?  But the higher Goldy and Manoj climb this pyramid of success, the shakier the ground beneath them gets. Will the company turn its dreams into reality, or bury them under jumbo-sized problems? 

Paramvir, Ranvir, and Shekhar on their roles

Paramvir Singh Cheema, who plays Goldy in The Pyramid Scheme, said that Goldy is a character completely different from anything he has played till now. Working with TVF made the character feel even more real and authentic. After the incredible experience of working with Prime Video and TVF on Sapne vs Everyone, collaborating with them again on a world and character so different felt truly exciting. 

Talking about the series and his character, Ranvir Shorey shared, "My character, Manoj, is a simple, middle-class man, but he seeks something more than money or fame, something that, personally, for him, is more valuable than a growing bank balance." 

Shekhar Suman, who portrays the character of Tarun Bajaj, said, "My character in this series is unlike any role I have played before. He is quirky, which made him really interesting for me as an actor. What I really love about this story is how rooted and authentic it feels. And of course, working with talented actors such as Paramvir and Ranvir, who brought so much energy and sincerity to the set every single day, made the whole journey even more special." 

Also read: Maatrubhumi first review OUT! Salman Khan's war drama is 'must watch', portrays strong emotions of Indo-China soldiers for their country and family

Netizens draw parallels with real-life incidents 

The Pyramid Scheme trailer soon attracted the viewers, and they even jotted down the real-life resemblance. A netizen wrote, "Amway or vestige walo ki jali padi hogi....aabhi aayege defend karne." Another netizen wrote, "No, Sonu Sharma is hurt in this video. From a big fan of Sonu Sharma's Motivation." The Pyramid Scheme will stream on Prime from June 5.

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