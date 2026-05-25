The Pyramid Scheme: Paramvir Cheema, Ranvir Shorey, Shekhar Suman unite for series based on 'greed, ambition, quick money'

TVF will be coming with another promising series, The Pyramid Scheme, created by Shreyansh Pandey, directed by Ashish R Shukla and Shreyansh Pandey. The show explores the intriguing and complex world of pyramid schemes and the dangerous lure of the quick money they promise.

TVF will be coming with another promising series, The Pyramid Scheme, created by Shreyansh Pandey, directed by Ashish R Shukla and Shreyansh Pandey. The show explores the intriguing and complex world of pyramid schemes and the dangerous lure of the quick money they promise.

The ensemble case of The Pyramid Scheme

Written by Akshendra Mishra, the show has an ensemble cast with Paramvir Singh Cheema, Ranvir Shorey, Shekhar Suman, Aanjjan Srivastav, Alfia Jafry, and Ashish Raghava in the lead roles. In the supporting cast, Akhilendra Mishra, Smita Bansal, Vijay Kumar, Indresh Malik, Ravi Bhel, Sushant Singh, Sonal Jha, and Sadanand Patil will be seen in pivotal roles.

What is The Pryamid Scheme?



Set against the backdrop of culturally rich Haridwar, the show follows Goldy (played by Paramvir Singh Cheema), a charming and enterprising young man chasing a better life, who somehow finds himself pulled into the flashy, weirdly convincing world of pyramid marketing. As he joins hands with the grounded and deeply sincere Manoj Srivastava (Ranvir Shorey), what begins as aspirations for a better life soon spirals into something darker, driven by greed, ambition, and betrayal.

Manish Menghani, director & head of content licensing, Prime Video, says, "What makes this series compelling is the way it brings to life the relatable themes of ambition and aspiration, and how the pursuit of a better life can influence one’s choices, both good and bad. Led by standout performances from Paramvir Singh Cheema, along with Ranvir Shorey and Shekhar Suman in striking new avatars, the narrative balances humour, drama, and emotions with authenticity and emotional depth."

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Speaking about the longstanding association, he adds, "With The Viral Fever, the creative force behind some of India’s most loved and culturally resonant stories including Panchayat, Sapne vs Everyone, Aspirants, and Gram Chikitsalay, further strengthens this unique storytelling vision, bringing yet another rooted and emotionally engaging narrative to audiences across India and worldwide when the series premieres on Prime Video on June 5."