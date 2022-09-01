The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power review: Varun Dhawan, Neil Gaiman praise Morfydd Clark-Rob Aramayo starrer

The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power trailer

Fans have been fascinated by The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power concept and are raving about it. Early reviews began to stream in, praising it as "very enjoyable, promising, and graphically spectacular," among other things. The first reactions and reviews of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are out, and fans and critics around the world are praising it. This follows great international special premieres spanning 5 locations.

People all across the world are raving about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, from actors like Varun Dhawan and Tamannah Bhatia to well-known personalities like Neil Gaiman. Tamannah expressed her enthusiasm for the show and said of the female characters, "Galadriel is her favourite."

Neil Gaiman, the widely popular author of novels expressed on Twitter, “Really, really fun. I remember buying the Silmarillion as a schoolboy when it was published and it very much not being the prequel I was hoping for. This is the sort of thing I wanted to experience back then. I'll watch the whole series when it drops, with enthusiasm.”

J.R.R. Tolkien's original trilogy and The Hobbit are thousands of years before the events in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It examines the key occasions in the Middle-earth Second Age and was created by JD Payne. Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Rob Aramayo as Elrond, Charlie Vickers as Halbrand, Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-galad, Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor, Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn, Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Queen Regent Mriel, Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa, and Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV are just a few of the series' impressive star cast members.

The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be released tomorrow at 6:30 pm (IST) and will then be released every week until October 14 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and other worldwide languages.