The Rings of Power cast takes stand against racism, say 'we refuse to ignore it or tolerate it'

"We, the cast of Rings of Power, stand together in absolute solidarity and against the relentless racism," read a part of the official statement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 09:09 AM IST

The Rings of Power/Twitter

In the wee hours of Thursday morning (local time), a statement was released on the official Twitter account of Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power stating they stand in solidarity with their castmates of color who are being targetted for being part of the series. In the statement, the makers stated that they refuse to ignore or tolerate the "racism, threats, harassment, and abuse" that some of their castmates of color face daily.

When Black and brown cast members on Rings of Power were announced earlier this year, they were met with immediate backlash based on the color of their skin. Claiming that the series is a misrepresentation of author J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth, comments have emerged across social media rejecting the show’s diversity.

However, the makers of the show which has left the viewers divided, have not taken the racist attacks with a pinch of salt. In fact, they've come together as a team which stands in absolute solidarity and against the relentless racist attacks. As per Reuters, after receiving many negative comments following the show’s premiere, Amazon Prime disabled the option for audiences to comment due to review bombing suspicions.

Meanwhile, the statement shared by The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power official Twitter handle reads: "We, the cast of Rings of Power, stand together in absolute solidarity and against the relentless racism, threats, harassment, and abuse some of our castmates of color are being subject to on a daily basis."

"We refuse to ignore it or tolerate it. JRR Tolkien created a world which, by definition, is multi-cultural. A world in which free peoples from different races and cultures join together, in fellowship, to defeat the forces of evil. “Rings of Power” reflects that. Our world has never been all white, fantasy has never been all white. Middle-earth is not all white. BIPOC belong in middle-earth and they are here to stay."

It goes on to say, “Finally, all our love and fellowship go out to the fans supporting us, especially fans of colour who are themselves being attacked simply for existing in this fandom. We see you, your bravery, and endless creativity. Your cosplays, fancams, fan art, and insights make this community a richer place and remind us of our purpose. You are valid, you are loved, and you belong. You are an integral part of the LORT family -thanks for having our backs."

The makers closed the statement with the elvish word "Namárië," meaning "farewell."

This racially charged harassment mimics similar 2022 incidents of abuse targetting talent of color casted in sci-fi roles, including Moses Ingram in Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi and Leah Jeffries in the upcoming Percy Jackson series.

(With input from Reuters)

