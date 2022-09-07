The Lord Of The Rings The Rings Of Power: Elon Musk criticises series, says 'Tolkien is turning in his grave'

Elon Musk-The Rings of Power/Twitter

Amazon Prime Video's big-budget fantasy drama The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power attracted more than 25 million global viewers on its first day, breaking all previous records, marking the biggest premiere in the history of the OTT platform. However, it seems like Tesla CEO Elon Musk is much of a fan of the series.

Elon Musk has criticized Amazon's big-budget fantasy drama series The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, stating that the late author J.R.R. Tolkien is "turning in his grave."

Elon Musk took to his official Twitter handle and slammed the show with a pair of short tweets which included the above statement. His second tweet read, "Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice."

Galadriel, played by Welsh actor Morfydd Clark, is a warrior elf and the lead of the series set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Clark has herself been the target of criticism from online trolls, with complaints generally claiming the regal nature of the character in the original J.R.R. Tolkien novels and Peter Jackson films has been replaced by an all-action warrior elf queen.

It is worth noting that Musk, who's currently tangled in a web trying to exit his proposed USD 44BN takeover of social site Twitter, has a long-running feud and rivalry with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, that has intensified as Musk's SpaceX and Bezos' Blue Origin compete directly.

The enmity between the world's two richest people has seen the Tesla CEO habitually troll or sh*tpost against Bezos and his companies.

So far Rings of Power, directed by J.A. Bayona, Wayne Che Yip and Charlotte Brandstrom, has been a huge success for Amazon, scoring rave reviews for its first two episodes.

The eight-episode first season will run until October 14. According to Variety, the second season of The Rings of Power is already in the works as part of Amazon's five-season agreement with the Tolkien estate.

(With inputs from ANI)