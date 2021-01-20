'The Legend of Hanuman' sootradhar Sharad Kelkar calls it a 'privilege' to lend his voice for animated show

Earlier this week, Disney+ Hotstar unveiled the trailer for the much-awaited animated show The Legend Of Hanuman. The show is set to be of 13 episodes and will be streaming from January 29, 2021. Narrated by Sharad Kelkar, the unseen tale of the mighty warrior Lord Hanuman comes alive in The Legend Of Hanuman. The show is produced by Graphic India and created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang and Charuvi P. Singhal.

While sharing the trailer for The Legend of Hanuman, Disney+ Hotstar wrote on their Instagram page, "Mahabali Hanuman ke baare mein toh sabhi jaante hain - unki powers, unki loyalty, unka wisdom - par kabhi socha hai, ki woh itne powerful kaise bane? Kaise bane woh ek yoddha se ek bhagwaan? Dekhiye Mahabali Hanuman ke beginnings ki undekhi kahaani. Hotstar Specials presents Legend of Hanuman, all episodes out on Jan 29 on @disneyplushotstarvip."

Check out the trailer below:

In a statement, Sharad shared his excitement stating, "Most of us have grown up either listening to tales of Lord Hanuman or watching it on television. Interestingly, we know little about His formative years. The legend of Hanuman is a visually rich tale of a God who forgot who He was, and believed He was just a vaanara. As a sootradhar, it's my privilege to lend my voice in a way that ties that story together; it's been a truly unique experience. I think this story will inspire people to believe that the true measure of a being is not defined by power, but from the faith, courage and compassion."

The synopsis of The Legend of Hanuman reads as "This is the story of a humble vaanara who forgot His divinity but was awoken to embrace His true power and wisdom to become an immortal legend. When growing darkness threatens to tear the universe apart, all hope lies in the journey of a young hero. Hanuman’s power was taken from Him as a child and He must go on a journey of self-discovery to remember the God inside of Him. Hanuman’s quest will take Him through a vast world of characters, demons, lost cities, cultures and forest beings with their rivalries, alliances and wars. At each stage, He and His companions must overcome unthinkable challenges to save all existence. This is The legend of Hanuman!"