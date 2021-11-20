'The Kapil Sharma Show': WATCH how 'Aapko apni kisi co-star se pyaar nahi hota?' question stumped Kartik Aaryan

'Dhamaka' actor recently made an appearance on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote his new Netflix film. Kartik was accompanied by co-stars Amruta Subhash and Mrunal Thakur. While on the show, in typical Kapil Sharma fashion, the host asked hilarious questions to Kartik and his co-stars which made the audiences laugh their hearts out.

A new promo of the show was shared online in which Kapil Sharma could be heard saying, "I have noticed, a person is romantic when he isn't in a relationship. As soon as they start dating, then thrill comes along. For example, Kartik has done several romantic movies and suddenly, he's starring in a thriller like Dhamaka."

After this, Kapil goes on to ask Kartik, "Do we assume that you are confirming your relationship or have you learned how to hide it well?"To this, Kartik replied hilariously, with Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Baazigar' song "Chupaana bhi nahi aata, batana bhi nahi aata."

However, Kartik's answer did not seem to satisfy Kapil as he quizzed, "Aapko apni kisi co-star se pyaar nahi hota. Khaali promotion karne ke liye aap controversy create kar dete hai?"

Hearing this, Kartik bursts out laughing.

Notably, Kartik, ever since his Bollywood debut, has been linked with several co-stars like 'Love Aaj Kal 2' actor Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor Nushrratt Bharuccha. However, Kartik never confirmed his relationship with anyone.

'Dhamaka' is a thriller film directed by Ram Madhvani. It was released on Netflix on November 19, 2021.