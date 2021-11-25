'The Kapil Sharma Show': Was Smriti Irani not allowed on the set of Kapil Sharma's show? Here's the truth

Union Minister Smriti Irani is all set to make her debut as a writer with the book 'Lal Salaam'. The actor-turned-politician recently went to the set of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to release her much-awaited debut book, however, a misunderstanding led to the shoot of the show getting canceled.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, a private security guard stopped Smriti Irani from entering the venue. Quoting a source, the report stated that the incident took place four days ago and a misunderstanding was caused after the security guard did not recognise the politician and denied her entry. The source further revealed that Kapil and his team were unaware of the situation outside and were prepping for shooting at the time.

The report said that when Kapil and the team found out about the same they were "very embarrassed". Kapil also "profusely apologised to the Honorable minister".

No statement has been issued regarding this matter by Kapil or Smriti Irani, as yet.

Meanwhile, 'The Kapil Sharma Show', airs on the weekend, and is a fun, quirky chat show where the host Kapil Sharma brings the goofy side of celebrities. The show also stars Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, and celebrity guest Archana Puran Singh, among others.