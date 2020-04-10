'The Kapil Sharma Show' to go digital without live audience?

Kapil Sharma, The Kapil Sharma Show

Due to coronavirus lockdown, shoots of all the shows have stopped due to which channels are airing old shows or repeat telecasts of their current shows. Even the weekend shows have affected especially The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Sharma shoots the show with a live audience and every weekend several celebrities mark their presence on the show. Due to its major fan following and immense popularity, makers have decided to make it an online show.

As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, Kapil is likely to host the show digitally without the live audience. Talking about it, a source told the entertainment portal, "Why not? Since the Coronavirus struck the world, the most popular talk show hosts of America like Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen Degeneres gave adopted a no-audience format. They’re even recording their shows from their homes. Kapil is likely to follow this novel way of beating the Corona."

Meanwhile, Kapil is enjoying the lockdown with his wife Ginni Chatrath and their four-month daughter Anayra Sharma.

During a recent interaction with The Times of India, Kapil spoke about how his daughter has started recognising him. He stated, "I don’t even realise when the day goes by. Abhi uska mere saath thoda zyada attachment ho gaya hai. Pehle Ginni ko hi dekh kar hasti thi. Since the past few days, she has started recognising me and even smiles. That feeling is out of the world."

He added, "Aaj kal saara din baby ke saath khelta rehta hoon, and khaata aur sota hoon, bas. Badi mushkil se routine sahi hui thi. Usko settle aur hamein time par sote hue 10 din hi hue the ki phir se routine change ho gaya. Abhi baby bhi bore ho gayi hai dekh dekh ke mujhe saara din. Usko lagta hai, ‘Mera baap kuchh karta hi nahi hai’."