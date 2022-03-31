The Kapil Sharma Show: Sumona Chakravarti takes exit from comedian's troupe after 8 years?

Actress Sumona Chakravarti has been an integral part of Kapil Sharma and his shows. But it seems like Sumona has decided to move on to new opportunities. Reportedly, the Bengali beauty has decided to host a travel-based show for Zee Entertainment’s lifestyle channel Zee Zest called Shonar Bengal. The show will take us through the discovery of the Bengal state through Sumona's eyes, and it will explore the state like never before. The show will be a 10-episodic series, and Chakravarti is elated to be a part of the show.

Here's Sumona's new show promo

While speaking to Tribune, the actress said that she got a chance to explore the state and unravel the stories that have been a part of her childhood, but from a distance. Sumona believes that being able to interact with people from diverse cultural backgrounds has been surreal and a great learning experience for her. "I feel extremely honoured to be a part of the show," says Sumona. The actress even shared that when the team at Zee Zest reached out to her, she immediately thought this was something she would love to be a part of. The actress added, "I’ve always loved to travel, explore new places and cultures and what better way to do it than via a travel show and that too in my own state – Bengal." There has been no official statement about Sumona's exit from The Kapil Sharma Show. However, as the show requires her to travel into the interiors of the state of Bengal, it seems like Sumona might have to take an exit from Kapil's show.

Earlier this January, Television actress Sumona Chakravarti has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress took to Instagram in order to tell people that she has 'quarantined' herself at home. The actor informed her fans about her health and wrote, "I have tested positive for covid with moderate symptoms. Quarantined at home. Would request anyone who has come in contact with me in the last week to please get yourself tested. Thankyou."