Sunil Grover hints at possibility of working with Kapil Sharma, THIS is what he said

Actor-comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's public spat in 2007 created a rift between the stars so much so that they never worked with one another since.

For the unversed, in 2017, actor Sunil Grover, who played the role of Dr Mashoor Gulati in 'The Kapil Sharma Show', quit the series after a rather nasty fallout with the show's host Kapil Sharma. In March 2017, it was reported that there was an altercation between Kapil and Sunil. Kapil allegedly verbally abused and assaulted Sunil when they were returning from Australia where they performed a stage show. After this incident, Sunil Grover quit the show never to return.

However, it seems like all is well between Sunil and Kapil now.

During his recent interaction with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Sunil was asked if he and Kapil would come together for a project. He replied in Hindi which roughly translates to, "There are no plans as of now, but if someday, something comes up, then we will definitely work together."

Sunil, who entered into mainstream Bollywood films and web series, recently wished Kapil on the occasion of his birthday on Twitter.

Happy birthday @KapilSharmaK9 ! Wishes and love. Stay happy and healthy pah ji. April 2, 2021

Earlier, reports suggested that that superstar Salman Khan, the producer of The Kapil Sharma Show, had got Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover to bury the hatchet.

On the work front, while Kapil Sharma is all set to come back on screen with a new season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Sunil is currently waiting for the release of his web series 'Sunflower', to be streamed on ZEE5 from June 11.