'The Kapil Sharma Show' star Sumona Chakravarti shares health update after Endometriosis diagnosis: What is the disorder

'The Kapil Sharma Show' star Sumona Chakravarti, who is known for her shows like 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' and 'Jamai Raja', recently revealed that she is currently “jobless” and has been battling endometriosis since 2011.

Pouring her heart out in a long post, Sumona took to Instagram to tell her fans that she has stage 4 endometriosis for many years now.

In her Instagram post, alongside a picture of herself post-workout, where one can see her flushed, red face, Sumona wrote, "Did a proper workout at home after ages....Some days i feel guilty, because boredom is privilege. I may be unemployed & yet am able to feed my family & myself. That is privilege. Sometimes i feel guilty. Specially when am feeling low due to pms’in. The mood swings play havoc emotionally. Something ive never shared before. I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for many years now. A good eating habit, exercise & most importantly no stress is key to my well being. The lockdown has been emotionally hard for me. Today i worked out. Felt good."

But what is endometriosis?

In this disorder, the tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside the uterus. With endometriosis, the tissue can be found on the ovaries, fallopian tubes or the intestines. The most common symptoms of this disorder are pain during sexual intercourse, menstrual irregularities, pelvic pain, menstrual cramps and heavy menstrual flow. Treatments for the disorder are available.

Many famous celebrities including chef Padma Laxmi, Whoopi Goldberg, Susan Sarandon and Cyndi Lauper also suffer from endometriosis.

Sumona’s update

“We all have our own battles to fight,” Sumona said and now given an update about her struggles with the disorder. While she said that she wanted to raise awareness about endometriosis, the actor also stated that she is doing “okay”.

“The idea was to spread awareness about a health ailment #Endometriosis which is as common as PCOD/diabetes probably. Am glad a lot of young girls, women, doctors, husbands reaching out on behalf of their wives... have responded & realised how important it is to give it the medical attention it needs. As far as i'am concerned am doing okay. Been managing it medically for as long as i can remember. So thank u for all your duas & prayers,” Sumona wrote in her Instagram story.

Sumona became a household name after she played Kapil Sharma's wife in the hit comedy show 'Comedy Nights With Kapil'. And their onscreen banter is much-loved by the viewers in the super-hit show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as well.