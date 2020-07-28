'The Kapil Sharma Show': Sonu Sood becomes the first guest after shoot resumes

Earlier reports were making the rounds that Sonu Sood is likely to be the first celebrity guest on The Kapil Sharma Show. Now, the actor who is currently known as 'Messiah of Migrants' shot for the comedy talk show on Monday. The photos from the sets have made it to the Internet and fans can't wait to watch the show after a gap of almost four months. The team of TKSS resumed the shoot after 125 days.

In the photos, we see Sonu Sood with the host Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek who is joined by Bharati Singh, Sumona Chakravarty and Archana Puran Singh. The Happy New Year actor is winning hearts with his gesture towards migrants by helping them reach home safely amid coronavirus crisis. The shoot took place with utmost care and precautions. No live audience was present during the shoot.

Earlier, a report on Bollywood Life, Sonu Sood, who has been one of the most loved personalities during the pandemic, will be the first guest on 'The Kapil Sharma show'. The move comes in since there are not many movies or TV shows to promote.

Talking about his help for migrant labourers, Sood had said in an interview, "The past three and half months have been a kind of a life-changing experience for me, living with the migrants for 16 to 18 hours a day and sharing their pain. When I go to see them off as they begin their journey back home, my heart is filled with joy and relief. Seeing the smiles on their faces, the tears of happiness in their eyes has been the most special experience of my life, and I pledged that I'll keep on working to send them back to their homes until the last migrant reaches his village, to his loved ones."